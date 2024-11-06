Fairphone 4 no longer receiving the promised Android 14 update this year

Android 14

Unfortunately, we won’t be able to roll out the Android 14 update for Fairphone 4 users just yet. There are some issues we have run into for which we will need Qualcomm’s support on. This is taking a little longer than we anticipated. As it stands, we don’t see the update rolling through in 2024

Hopefully, we should know more by early next year. We’re really sorry about this unexpected development, and we’re working round the clock to get it out as soon as possible

Fairphone 4 | Image credits: Fairphone

In any case, if you’re considering the Fairphone 4 as your daily driver, here is what you need to know regarding software support. Fairphone announced plans to support Fairphone 4 with security and software upgrades for five years from its launch date, trying to reach 7 years.



The company guarantees software support until the end of 2026. Since the announcement,



