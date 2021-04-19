Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps Music

Facebook and Spotify have a secret “Boombox” project in development

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 19, 2021, 11:30 PM
Facebook and Spotify have a secret “Boombox” project in development
Facebook has decided to invest big in audio features, and today's announcement is just the first step for the company's new audio expansion strategy. Apart from bringing live audio chat to Facebook and Messenger, the social network is working on another project that will make listening to music or podcasts a breeze.

TechCrunch reports that Facebook and Spotify have partnered for a new initiative called “Project Boombox,” an interesting piece of information that has been confirmed by Mark Zuckerberg himself.

The project is meant to create an in-line audio player that will enable Facebook users to listen to their favorite tunes being shared on either of the two platforms without being externally linked to Spotify's app or website.

Interestingly enough, the Spotify integration will support both music and podcasts. The report also mentions that it's already been tested in Mexico and Thailand and that it's going to be officially revealed next week.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's battery life could be worse than predecessor's
Popular stories
New report tips off major upgrade prepared for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G
Popular stories
Best new phones expected in 2021
Popular stories
First Samsung Galaxy S22 leak says Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera unlikely

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store
Popular stories
Samsung could be planning a slightly updated design for Galaxy Watch 4

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless