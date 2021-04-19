Facebook and Spotify have a secret “Boombox” project in development

Facebook has decided to invest big in audio features, and today's announcement
is just the first step for the company's new audio expansion strategy. Apart from bringing live audio chat to Facebook and Messenger, the social network is working on another project that will make listening to music or podcasts a breeze.TechCrunch
reports that Facebook and Spotify have partnered for a new initiative called “Project Boombox,” an interesting piece of information that has been confirmed by Mark Zuckerberg himself.
The project is meant to create an in-line audio player that will enable Facebook users to listen to their favorite tunes being shared on either of the two platforms without being externally linked to Spotify's app or website.
Interestingly enough, the Spotify integration
will support both music and podcasts. The report also mentions that it's already been tested in Mexico and Thailand and that it's going to be officially revealed next week.
