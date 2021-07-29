Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Facebook reports 56% revenue growth in Q2 2021, despite iOS app tracking transparеncy feature

Iskra Petrova
In April, Apple introduced a new privacy-related feature for iOS, which allows users to block app tracking if they wish to do so. One of the main opponents of the new feature was Facebook, which claimed this will negatively impact it and the businesses relying on Facebook for advertisement. Facebook has now released its fiscal 2021 second-quarter results, and it has experienced quite the big growth from last year, reports 9to5Mac.

Facebook reaches 56% revenue growth from last year despite the iOS privacy features


Apparently, Facebook hasn't been affected by the new privacy changes on iOS, at least not yet. The tech giant has recorded $29 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2021. Even more impressive is the profit the company registered, which grew 101% to $10.4 billion.

Additionally, the active users on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram have increased by 12% in comparison to last year. Now, 2.76 billion people are being active daily on these three apps.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated:
I’m excited to see our major initiatives around creators and community, commerce, and building the next computing platform coming together to start to bring the vision of the metaverse to life.


Facebook's main revenue comes from advertisements, and a 47% year-on-year growth is registered by the company in this segment. This growth seems to be happening despite the iOS privacy changes, which now require app tracking transparency from developers. And users can choose whether or not they want to be tracked by third-party apps for advertisment purposes.

However, all this doesn't mean Facebook won't have any problems at all with the new privacy changes. Facebook CFO David Wehner stated a larger revenue impact is expected for the third quarter, due to the recent iOS updates.

About 25% of iOS users have already disabled third-party app tracking, according to a recent research, and this numbers is expected to grow even higher by the end of 2021.

