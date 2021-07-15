Facebook in panic mode as most iPhone users have opted out of tracking

Facebook in panic mode as most iPhone users have opted out of tracking1
The App Tracking transparency feature, introduced in iOS 14.5, is easily one of the most important new iOS features, limiting the amount of data advertisers could collect from users. It would seem that the change has been adopted by 75% of all iOS users, with only 25% opting to continue sharing data with advertisers, as per analytics firm Branch.
What's more, Facebook is now seemingly incapable of showing a business' products to the potential customers on Facebook or re-target customers that have already purchased a product. As you might imagine, the lack of credible statistics is quite bad for the advertising industry, which now has to throw multiple things at the wall to see what's working.
How is Facebook planning to combat the oh-so-vital tracking functionality that's hindering its ad business? It seems Mark Zuckerberg's company is working on “new advertising features that require less data to measure an ad’s success.” It seems that Facebook is also exploring other methods of delivering ads based on collecting data that's stored on an user's iPhone.
“Apple’s policy is hurting the ability of businesses to use their advertising budgets efficiently and effectively, and the limitations being created are driven by Apple’s restrictions for their own benefit,” a Facebook salesperson revealed. “We believe that personalized ads and user privacy can coexist.”
Apple and Facebook haven't been on the best of terms recently, so to speak, as Zuckerberg's social network isn't taking Cupertino's privacy aspirations too kindly. While iOS no longer feels a welcome space for advertisers using Facebook, another key player could be benefiting from the change. As Android is still lacking an alternative to app tracking, advertisers have been flocking to the platform in a bid to regain their ground.