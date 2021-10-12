Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
AT&T

Who's most addicted to Facebook? AT&T outage traffic tells the tale

Daniel Petrov
By
0
AT&T's Facebook outage traffic drop pins the most addicted cities in America
Remember the Great Facebook Outage of 2021? The day we had nowhere to channel our performative rage and people went without incendiary news titles or square pictures to comment on and fight with strangers over for a full afternoon?

We kid, but Facebook going down for a couple of hours last week brought some unexpected statistical benefits for those trying to determine where in the US people are most addicted to their news feeds or Instagram's endless scroll.

The surprising revelation comes in the form of unprecedented traffic drop that happened on the AT&T network during the Facebook outage, and was subsequently recorded and announced by Ma Bell for all to see.

Needless to say, New York won the palm with a jaw-dropping 11% decrease in mobile traffic just from the Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp services alone. Pretty crazy and in the immortal words of AT&T's Mo Katibeh: "That's a lot of selfies and dog videos, people!"

If you are now preparing to say "told you so" about the coastal elites being addicted to the exhibtionism of social media, Houston is not far behind New York with the whopping 10.6% of traffic drop during the Facebook outage. 

In fact, in the list of cities with the highest AT&T network traffic decrease during those sad Facebook times, Texas shares the same number as California:

  • New York - 11%
  • Houston - 10.6%
  • Arkansas - 9.9%
  • Miami/South Florida - 9.9%
  • Chicago - 9.2%
  • Los Angeles – 8.8%
  • Dallas – 8.7%
  • Atlanta/North Georgia – 8.6%
  • San Antonio – 7.4%
  • Sacramento – 6.8%
  • San Francisco – 6.7%

As you can see, Houston is not far behind New York, or Dallas behind Los Angeles, with San Francisco being last on the list so those coastal elites seem to be as addicted to social media as the next guy.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Coming to the U.S. next month, the ScanWatch's medical-grade ECG, SpO2 monitoring gets FDA approval
by Alan Friedman,  0
Coming to the U.S. next month, the ScanWatch's medical-grade ECG, SpO2 monitoring gets FDA approval
Nokia G300 5G brings two-day battery and audio jack to Tracfone and Cricket for $199
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Nokia G300 5G brings two-day battery and audio jack to Tracfone and Cricket for $199
Fairphone 4—the fairest of them all has entered the stage
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Fairphone 4—the fairest of them all has entered the stage
You can now quietly remove Twitter followers
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
You can now quietly remove Twitter followers
Galaxy S22 Ultra could get the Burgundy red color option
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Galaxy S22 Ultra could get the Burgundy red color option
Sony confirms mystery new Xperia product announcement event out of nowhere
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Sony confirms mystery new Xperia product announcement event out of nowhere
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless