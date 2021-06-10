$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Facebook brings a trio of new features to Messenger

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 10, 2021, 10:44 PM
Facebook is pushing out another set of new features and improvements to Messenger. The highlight of the latest update is the new quick reply bar that Facebook added to the Messenger media viewer, as well as the QR codes and payment links features.

The new quick reply bar will make conversations much easier since Messenger users won't need to go back to their main chat thread if they want to add a photo or video. With the new feature, it's enough to tap on the photo or video and send a response through the quick reply bar at the bottom of the display.

Only available in the US, the new QR codes and payment links features are aimed at users who want to send or request money with Facebook Pay, even if they're not connected on Facebook. Each user can now find their personal QR code and payment link in the Messenger settings, under “Facebook Pay.” These can be shared to send or request money.

Last but not least, Facebook is adding few new chat themes, such as Olivia Rodrigo, World Oceans Day, and F9. The new chat themes are available right now on Messenger and Instagram, so make sure to go to your chat settings, tap “Theme” and choose the one you like.

