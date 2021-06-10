Facebook brings a trio of new features to Messenger
The new quick reply bar will make conversations much easier since Messenger users won't need to go back to their main chat thread if they want to add a photo or video. With the new feature, it's enough to tap on the photo or video and send a response through the quick reply bar at the bottom of the display.
Last but not least, Facebook is adding few new chat themes, such as Olivia Rodrigo, World Oceans Day, and F9. The new chat themes are available right now on Messenger and Instagram, so make sure to go to your chat settings, tap “Theme” and choose the one you like.