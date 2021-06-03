$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Software updates Apps

Facebook Messenger getting improved Dark Mode settings on Android app

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 03, 2021, 12:58 AM
Facebook Messenger getting improved Dark Mode settings on Android app
Users of the Android Facebook Messenger app have been able to change the UI from Light Mode to Dark Mode since 2019. Dark Mode converts the usual black print on white background to white print on black background and it can prevent the user's eyes (or those belonging to a innocent bystander) from melting in the dark of night or in a dark room. In addition, Dark Mode can extend battery life a tad on phones sporting an OLED panel.

Adding some additional battery life with Dark Mode enabled is possible because OLED does not need a separate backlight. So to create the color black on an OLED screen, a pixel is turned off. Since a pixel that is turned off doesn't draw power from the battery, using Dark Mode to create a black background should keep your phone running a little longer before it keels over and dies.

According to a Reddit user, Facebook is testing a new Dark Mode setting for Facebook Messenger that many apps already offer and that is one that follows the system setting of your phone. So instead of having just two options to choose from (Off and On), once the update is fully disseminated there will be a third option called System. With that setting enabled, Facebook Messenger will follow the setting you have set for the Android OS on your handset.

Facebook is currently testing this feature and a server-side update is bringing it to a limited number of Android users. After the testing phase, the updated Dark Mode settings should be available to all Facebook Messenger users with the Android version of the app. The aforementioned Reddit user discovered the updated Dark Mode settings on Facebook Messenger app version 314.1.0.19.119.

We should point out that this feature is already available on the iOS version of the app. The system setting is for those who like to switch back and forth between Light Mode and Dark Mode so that a user can switch from Light Mode to Dark Mode and back without having to worry about switching the Facebook Messenger separately each time.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

App Store billings and sales hit a whopping $643 billion last year
by Alan Friedman,  1
App Store billings and sales hit a whopping $643 billion last year
Huawei's newest noise-cancelling earbuds are tiny, powerful, and cheaper than the AirPods Pro
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Huawei's newest noise-cancelling earbuds are tiny, powerful, and cheaper than the AirPods Pro
Tipster shares 5G iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro CAD files which corroborate earlier leaks
by Alan Friedman,  1
Tipster shares 5G iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro CAD files which corroborate earlier leaks
Apple iPhone 12 models - comparison, specs, and which one is best for you
by Peter Kostadinov,  11
Apple iPhone 12 models - comparison, specs, and which one is best for you
Despite continued tensions, 28.8% of new Apple suppliers since 2017 are based in mainland China
by Alan Friedman,  0
Despite continued tensions, 28.8% of new Apple suppliers since 2017 are based in mainland China
The unlocked TCL 10 Pro is on sale at its heftiest discount ever ahead of Prime Day 2021
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The unlocked TCL 10 Pro is on sale at its heftiest discount ever ahead of Prime Day 2021
-$150

Featured stories

Popular stories
Huawei P50 Pro first official look: Leica Harmony
Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live
Popular stories
iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost
Popular stories
Stunning photo samples from Sharp's "ultra" flagship show incredible bokeh

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Verizon goes straight for T-Mobile's jugular with its 'biggest 5G upgrade' deal yet
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to weigh the same as the original Z Flip

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless