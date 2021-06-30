Facebook launches its newsletter platform called Bulletin

“One of the most exciting stories in journalism in recent years has been the growing number of independent writers who are making a living and building businesses by connecting directly with their readers. That’s why we’re launching Bulletin, a set of publishing and subscription tools to support these creators in the US,”

Bulletin writers will keep all of their subscription revenue for the length of these partnerships.”

Bulletin will make use of Facebook's distribution tools - it will show up on the author’s Facebook pages and also pop up in the news section of Facebook’s app. Subscription payments will be handled by Facebook Pay, accepting credit or debit cards, and PayPal transfers.



Facebook is kicking off the new platform with a select group of writers, including Malcolm Gladwell and Adam Grant, TV hosts like former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin and former ESPN correspondent Erin Andrews, among others. Bulletin is virtually in a closed-beta phase right now, but Facebook plans to add more writers to the platform in the coming months.