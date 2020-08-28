Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

Apple

Facebook trolls Apple after its iOS app gets a ban over App Store fees

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 28, 2020, 2:38 AM
Facebook trolls Apple after its iOS app gets a ban over App Store fees
After Apple's clash with Epic Games regarding their efforts to circumvent its App Store payment policy on the Fortnite app, it is now catching none other than Facebook in the act. No not the act of trying to wiggle out of paying a cut to Apple for purchases made through its iOS app, but rather warning buyers about Apple's cut.

That's right, with its newest app update, Facebook incorporated a feature that lets users buy tickets for events online, but made the mistake to put a warning saying that 30% of the proceeds will go to Apple, as the purchase is done on the iOS app.

Facebook says that it asked Apple to waive its fee so that all the proceeds go to the event organizers, says Reuters (via The Verge) but Apple didn't budge and made Facebook go back to the drawing board to rewrite the update's App Store fee warning.

Long story short, if you buy an event ticket or pay a an online course fee through the new Facebook app, instead of the trolling "Apple takes 30% of this purchase" memo below the buy button, the social network now lists "Facebook doesn't take a fee from this purchase." Genius.







