This eye-catching Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) deal is a no-miss for bargain hunters
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you on a limited budget? In that case, you should probably steer clear of the best tablets on the market. Those offer quite exceptional performance, but there’s typically a hefty price tag attached to them. Don’t lose heart, though – there are plenty of affordable alternatives. Take the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) for example. This slate typically costs just $279.99, but it can now be yours at an even better price on Amazon.
As you might have already guessed, this bad boy doesn’t shoot for the stars. Specs-wise, it’s nothing far too impressive, but it’ll do a great job handling everyday tasks. What’s more, with its small 10.5-inch display, it’s portable enough for the whole family to use.
And when the juice runs out, you can quickly charge the Galaxy Tab A8 back to 100% via the fast USB-C charging. In addition, you even get a reminder of the past: a dedicated microSD card slot. It helps expand the storage to 128GB, giving you enough space for many of your favorite movies and TV series.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) certainly isn’t a powerhouse. But it isn’t trying to be one, and if you’re OK with that, go ahead and snatch yours on Amazon. With a markdown of 31%, it’s a no-miss for bargain hunters.
Right now, you can snatch this Samsung tablet with 64GB of internal storage in either Dark Gray or Pink Gold for less than $200, equating to 31% off its MSRP. Needless to say, that’s quite a bargain. So, if you’re looking for a new Android tablet on the cheap, this one might be a suitable option. If not, feel free to browse the best early Black Friday tablet deals we’ve prepared.
Samsung equipped this affordable device with an octa-core processor, ensuring smooth sailing when you’re video chatting with friends, browsing the web, or playing light gaming titles. Also, despite its small and compact size, this bad boy has a large enough battery to keep up with your pace for hours before it needs to hug a wall.
