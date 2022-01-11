Samsung reportedly delayed the Exynos 2200 release

Samsung reportedly delayed the Exynos 2200 release0
Exynos 2200 reportedly postponed, still has to come before the Galaxy S22 reveal
The Exynos 2200 is the chip that should power some of the Galaxy S22 for specific markets (this is a practice Samsung has had for a while), so the chipset should technically be revealed in the coming weeks as we get closer and closer to the Unpacked event where we should officially see the next Galaxy S series.
Last month, Samsung stated in a Tweet that the next-generation chipset will be unveiled on January 11. However, surprise-surprise, this tweet is now gone, so it seems like the South Korea-based tech giant is really going to postpone the announcement.
Earlier, leaked Geekbench results showcased the fact that the Exynos 2200 was behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of performance, so this could be a reason as to why it could be postponed (maybe Samsung trying to smooth things out?). Another possibility for the delay could be the ongoing chip shortage that has been affecting the entire mobile tech industry for a few months already. The exact reason for this delay, however, may never be known.
Galaxy S22 Exynos vs Snapdragon
According to the leaked Geekbench results, the Exynos 2200 is still performing slightly worse than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. As has become the practice in recent years, we expect the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 series to be available in the US and South Korea, while the Exynos-powered ones usually go to Europe and other markets.
The recently leaked Geekbench scores show how the two chipsets could be different. The Exynos 2200 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra has reportedly scored a single-core result of 1,014; significantly lesser than the Snapdragon Gen 1, which scored 1,226. On the multi-core front, things are looking a bit better for the Exynos chip, which scored 3,415, while the Snapdragon (still beating it but with less this time), scored 3,462.
Both phones were running Android 12 and had 8GB of RAM.
Galaxy S22 series: what to expect
The official unveiling of Samsung's next-gen flagship phones is now coming closer and closer. The possible date for the Unpacked event where we will officially see the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, and S22 Plus is February 8. However, keep in mind that this has not yet been confirmed by Samsung.
Leakers have been busy in recent months to provide us a picture of what to expect when the three premium phones are unveiled. We know a lot of details of them thanks to leakers and tipsters. Here's a quick summary of what we know so far about them.
The lineup will consist of three phones: a 6.06-inch Galaxy S22, a 6.55-inch Galaxy S22+, and a 6.81-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra. The most premium and advanced model will be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will come with its own S Pen stylus. As we already stated, in some markets the S22 models will be available with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, in other markets: with Exynos 2200.
In terms of cameras, here's what we have heard so far:
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: 108MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3X telephoto, 10MP 10X periscope
- Galaxy S22+: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
- Galaxy S22: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
For battery, we expect the vanilla S22 to sport a 3,700mAh battery cell, the S22+ a 4,500mAh one, and the Ultra: a 5,000mAh one. The three will reportedly support 45W fast charging.
- For more info on the Galaxy S22, check out:Galaxy S22 series release date, specs, price