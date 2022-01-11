Samsung reportedly delayed the Exynos 2200 release

Exynos 2200 reportedly postponed, still has to come before the Galaxy S22 reveal



Last month, Samsung stated in a Tweet that the next-generation chipset will be unveiled on January 11. However, surprise-surprise, this tweet is now gone, so it seems like the South Korea-based tech giant is really going to postpone the announcement.





Galaxy S22 Exynos vs Snapdragon

The recently leaked Geekbench scores show how the two chipsets could be different. The Exynos 2200 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra has reportedly scored a single-core result of 1,014; significantly lesser than the Snapdragon Gen 1, which scored 1,226. On the multi-core front, things are looking a bit better for the Exynos chip, which scored 3,415, while the Snapdragon (still beating it but with less this time), scored 3,462.







Galaxy S22 series: what to expect

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 108MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3X telephoto, 10MP 10X periscope

Galaxy S22+: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto

Galaxy S22: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto

