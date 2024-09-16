Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

EU watchdog complains that Epic Games, EA, and others are deceiving youngsters with in-game currencies

The European Union is, as usual, busy with regulating tech companies and ensuring everything is good for the customer. Its latest efforts are in the department of gaming, and now big gaming companies like Epic Games, Electronic Arts, Roblox, and others are under the EU's scrutinizing eye.

A European consumer watchdog has filed a complaint against game publishers over allegedly deceptive in-game currency practices. The BEUC, or The European Consumer Organization, said it has identified cases where gamers are misled into spending money and calls for safe gaming environments.

The organization points out that consumers are unable to see the real cost of digital items when they are priced in in-game currencies, and says that purchases should always be displayed in real money. Children are particularly vulnerable to such tactics.

The BEUC urges regulators to act so that even though things in the gaming world are virtual, it still needs to abide by real-world rules. BEUC director general Augustin Reyna stated that in-game currencies are purposefully tricking consumers and children, and companies are allegedly well aware they're using tricks to lure children into spending more.

Other game makers named in the complaint include Microsoft's Activision Blizzard, Mojang Studios, Supercell, and Ubisoft.


Meanwhile, Video Games Europe, which has members including Epic Games and most of the other criticized game makers, argues that consumers are already well-informed about in-game currencies. According to the Video Games Europe statement, the PEGI (Pan-European Game information) Code of Conduct already requires developers to ensure the real-world cost is clear and not ambiguous, even if you purchase with an in-game currency.

But of course, using currencies purchased with real money has long been a controversial thing, especially when it comes to younger players. In 2022, the FTC fined Epic Games for making it possible for children to purchase in-game currency without parental consent until 2018.

I can understand why watchdogs such as the BEUC will want to ensure costs are clear when you're playing a game. On the other hand, I personally find that for most games, it's quite clear when you're paying with real money. But that's me (and I'm getting old now!), and probably regulators will estimate how clear it is for younger users and determine the best course of action for everyone.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

