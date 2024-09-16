EU watchdog complains that Epic Games, EA, and others are deceiving youngsters with in-game currencies

A European consumer watchdog has filed a complaint against game publishers over allegedly deceptive in-game currency practices. The BEUC, or The European Consumer Organization, said it has identified cases where gamers are misled into spending money and calls for safe gaming environments.



The organization points out that consumers are unable to see the real cost of digital items when they are priced in in-game currencies, and says that purchases should always be displayed in real money. Children are particularly vulnerable to such tactics.

Other game makers named in the complaint include Microsoft's Activision Blizzard, Mojang Studios, Supercell, and Ubisoft.







