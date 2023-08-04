Newest ESR Apple-certified MagSafe lineup with CryoBoost drastically speeds iPhone charging time!

This story is sponsored by ESR. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer







In the case of storied Apple device accessory company ESR , that's CryoBoost, a proprietary phone cooling technology that allows to pump an iPhone's battery full of electrons at peak speeds. Its newest range of "Made for MagSafe" Apple-certified wireless chargers ups the charging speed of your iPhone by an hour or more.





For PhoneArena readers, ESR's powerful 25W 3-in-1 or 15W Car Charger with MagSafe and CryoBoost technology can be yours with a discount using the code ESRPR10OFF from the Amazon links below!





Get the ESR 3-in-1 Apple-certified MagSafe charger on Amazon! The ultrafast 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand by ESR can top up your iPhone much faster than most other chargers in a safe and convenient manner thanks to the custom CryoBoost technology. Use the code ESRPR10OFF for an even lower price! $12 off (10%) Gift Buy at Amazon ESR 15W MagSafe Car Charger with CryoBoost Grab the Apple-certified ESR 15W MagSafe Car Charger with CryoBoost and gain ultrafast wireless iPhone charging speeds in your car with a discount when you apply code ESRPR10OFF! $11 off (10%) Gift Buy at Amazon





Get top iPhone charging speeds with ESR MagSafe chargers





The latest additions to the ESR MagSafe collection combine Apple-certified Made for MagSafe 15W charging with innovative phone cooling CryoBoost tech to fully charge an iPhone 14 Pro faster than Apple’s MagSafe charger and other third-party MagSafe chargers, too!









As you can see by the ESR charger speeds certified by the independent testers from the German TUV Rheinland authority, the 3-in-1 charging stand and the MagSafe car charger offer faster iPhone charging speeds than Apple's own official MagSafe chargers.





The main benefit of being Apple-certified with "Made for MagSafe" certification is that it allows ESR to utilize full-speed 15W fast charging for iPhone as opposed to the 7.5W that "MagSafe-compatible" chargers are limited to. Being officially certified also guarantees that the whole charger has been tested by Apple to ensure safe and reliable charging for its devices, plus full support for future software updates.





One of the main reasons for the faster charging besides the Made for MagSafe-certified communication with the phone's wireless circuits is the so-called CryoBoost technology. It keeps the phone itself much cooler than other MagSafe chargers, thus allowing for more efficient energy transfer to the wireless charging coil inside the iPhone and ultimately speeding up the charging process.









The ultimate Apple MagSafe charger





ESR will have a powerful 100W 6-in-1 MagSafe charger, first of its kind on the market later this year, which is currently in the Kickstarter campaign stage . This GaN charger output can safely and quickly top up ALL of your Apple devices, from the smallish Apple Watch, to your MacBook, hooked up at once.





Keep an eye on its development at this space as we may have another surprise discount for you when the world's first Apple-certified 6-in-1 GaN charger goes up for preorder in October and is now at a super early bird price of $143 over at Kickstarter





If there is one area where Apple needs to improve its iPhones that are lagging way behind the Android competition, that's fast charging. The iPhones charge painfully slow on both wired and wireless chargers, so every little bit of boost helps.