Don't miss out on this epic Garmin Vivoactive 4 deal if you don't feel like waiting for Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you in the market for a new fitness tracker? Do you want to get one at a bargain price? In that case, we might be able to help you. We found an exciting deal on a popular Garmin wearable that could be the perfect choice for bargain hunters – the Vivoactive 4. If you don’t feel like waiting for a Black Friday smartwatch deal to come your way, head to Amazon and grab this wearable at 39% off.
With its 45mm case and 1.3-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, the wearable should be ideal for fans of larger wearables. If you’re looking for a smaller smartwatch, we suggest you pick another piece, as Amazon currently only offers the 45mm model with a Silver case at the irresistible $130 markdown.
Let this wearable hug your wrist if you’d like to get your wrist-based heart rate measured every second. The device can also keep track of your daily stress levels and give you detailed insights into your performance when you’re working out. Other cool features include advanced sleep tracking and incident detection.
What’s arguably most impressive about this bad boy is that it can keep the lights on for a remarkably long time. Amazingly, you get as many as eight days of battery life between charges in smartwatch mode.
Overall, we wouldn’t say the Garmin Vivoactive 4 is the absolute best fitness tracker you can get right now, but we just can’t pass by the chance to save an epic 39% on this decidedly great piece. Here are our two cents: if you like this piece and its current price on Amazon meets your budget, go for this deal while it’s still live.
The last time we saw this Garmin smartwatch boast such a light price tag was over a month ago. Even on Prime Day, the Vivoactive 4 wasn’t so heavily discounted, so this Amazon deal seems quite generous. Although it's not among the best fitness trackers on the market, it provides great value for money and should be a worthwhile investment.
With its 45mm case and 1.3-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, the wearable should be ideal for fans of larger wearables. If you’re looking for a smaller smartwatch, we suggest you pick another piece, as Amazon currently only offers the 45mm model with a Silver case at the irresistible $130 markdown.
As you probably know, Garmin’s pieces aren’t exactly “conventional” smartwatches. That said, you can use the Vivoactive 4 just like a regular smartwatch, pairing it with your smartphone to get smart notifications and more.
Let this wearable hug your wrist if you’d like to get your wrist-based heart rate measured every second. The device can also keep track of your daily stress levels and give you detailed insights into your performance when you’re working out. Other cool features include advanced sleep tracking and incident detection.
What’s arguably most impressive about this bad boy is that it can keep the lights on for a remarkably long time. Amazingly, you get as many as eight days of battery life between charges in smartwatch mode.
Overall, we wouldn’t say the Garmin Vivoactive 4 is the absolute best fitness tracker you can get right now, but we just can’t pass by the chance to save an epic 39% on this decidedly great piece. Here are our two cents: if you like this piece and its current price on Amazon meets your budget, go for this deal while it’s still live.
Things that are NOT allowed: