The Epic Games Store finally launches on mobile

After teasing the launch of its games store on mobile, developer and publisher Epic Games finally announced that Android and iOS users can finally access the mobile version of its games store.

Unfortunately, there’s a big catch, especially if you’re an iPhone/iPad user. According to Epic Games, its games store is available worldwide on Android devices, but only in the European Union on iOS. The latter has only been possible thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which Apple had to ultimately comply with in order to continue to distribute apps and games through its app store.

The launch of the Epic Games Store on mobile also marks the arrival of Fall Guys on phones and tablets. The free-to-play platform battle royale developed by Mediatonic features crossplay across PC, console, and mobile, complete with cross-progression.

To celebrate the launch of its games store on mobile, Epic Games announced that it’s now offering new rewards. For instance, those who download and install the Epic Games Store and Epic Games’ titles on mobile will find in-game challenges in all three games that reward them with cosmetics, including a brand-new Fortnite outfit and matching back bling, pickaxe and wrap.

The list of rewards offered by Epic Games also include a brand-new Fall Guys bean costume, a Fall Guys-themed pickaxe usable in Fortnite, as well as a gold vehicle trim that can be used in Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe (and soon in Rocket League).

These rewards will also be available when the three Epic Games titles are downloaded from other mobile stores through November 2. Epic Games revealed plans to bring its games to Aptoide’s iOS store in the EU and ONE Store on Android.

Because Apple and Google intentionally made it hard to download competing app stores and apps, Epic Games published videos that offer step-by-step instructions on how to install the Epic Games Store on Android and iOS (EU only).

Keep in mind that some Samsung smartphones have the ability to download apps from the web turned off by default. If this applies to you, then head to settings and enable this feature if you want to download Epic Games Store directly from Epic Games.
