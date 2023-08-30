Emergency SOS via Satellite saves a woman and her dog from flash flood

iPhone 14 's satellite connectivity feature, she was able to get her GPS coordinates sent to the Grand County Sheriff's Dispatch. Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature has been a lifesaver for some iPhone 14 users. The latest heroic moment, per Mashable , took place last week when an unnamed woman was walking her dog in Mary Jane Canyon in Utah. A flash flood swept away both the woman and her dog but thanks to her's satellite connectivity feature, she was able to get her GPS coordinates sent to the Grand County Sheriff's Dispatch.





When the flash flood started, the woman was unable to reach higher ground as the flooding became serious in a hurry. She lost her shoes and was carried "150-200 feet" down the canyon. When she tried the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, she got a response that said "Message Send Failure." So she started to walk barefoot down the canyon not realizing that her emergency message did get through to Search and Rescue at 7:22 pm.









Using a helicopter, the rescue team did find the woman two miles away from her original location. However, another issue popped up. The helicopter was not able to find a place to safely land. So a ground crew was dispatched and finally found her at 9:25 pm "covered in mud from head to toe." She was uninjured. And yes, the dog was also rescued.





Already there have been a number of harrowing stories including one about a family trapped in their car in Maui surrounded by flames . Check out the X post embedded in that story that shares some of the communications that went back and forth between the trapped family and the emergency contact team. Put yourself in the situation of those trapped in the car and you're bound to induce a panic attack.



