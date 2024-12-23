Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Elon Musk's X hits users with steep Premium+ price increase

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A hand holding a smartphone displaying the X logo on the screen.
As the year wraps up, it's that time when companies start tweaking their subscription prices. YouTube recently made its move, and now Elon Musk's platform, X, is jumping on the bandwagon.

X is bumping up the cost of its Premium+ subscription by a hefty 37.5%, the steepest hike since Elon Musk took over the platform in 2022. For US users, the monthly price jumps from $16 to $22, while the annual subscription leaps from $168 to $229.

X is defending its Premium+ price hike with three key points. First up, the subscription now offers a completely ad-free experience, letting users browse without interruptions.

Second, Premium+ subscribers gain access to more perks, including priority support from @Premium, a new Radar tool for tracking keywords and trends, and increased limits on Grok AI models. Lastly, X emphasizes that subscription fees help fund its creator program, which rewards users for producing engaging and high-quality content.

Your subscription now more directly fuels our evolving creator program. We've shifted our revenue share model to reward content quality and engagement rather than ad views alone. Your Premium+ subscription fee contributes to this new, more equitable system where creator earnings are tied to the overall value they bring to X, not impressions of ads.

– X, December 2024

New Premium Plus subscribers will be charged the updated rates right away, while existing subscribers will see the price hike take effect on January 20, 2025, or with their first billing cycle after that date. The changes aren't limited to the US. In the EU, the monthly fee jumps from €16 to €21, and in Canada, the cost rises from $20 to $29.

X is feeling the heat as competition heats up from Meta's Threads and Bluesky, both of which remain ad-free and completely free to use (for now, at least). With the subscription fees for Musk's app climbing even higher, I think there's a good chance more users will start jumping ship to try out these alternatives.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?

Latest News

Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless