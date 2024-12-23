Elon Musk's ChatGPT rival breaks free from X with an iPhone app now in beta
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, launched its chatbot, Grok, over a year ago. Initially exclusive to X Premium subscribers, Grok was recently made free for all users and gained deeper platform integration, enabling features like image generation from posts and grammar or spelling fixes before posting. Now, xAI is testing a standalone iOS app for the Grok chatbot.
A new report reveals that the standalone Grok app is currently live in beta across Australia and a few other countries. It can pull real-time data from the web and X while offering generative AI features, including text rewriting, summarizing lengthy paragraphs, basic Q&A, and even image generation from text prompts.
When Grok launched late last year, it was behind Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT in terms of features. However, it has made notable strides in a short period, especially in image generation.
Still, if Elon Musk wants to compete with the top players in the field, releasing a version that doesn't rely on an X account or the platform itself seems like a savvy decision to me.
xAI is also working on a dedicated website, Grok.com, to bring the chatbot to the web. Right now, the site shows a "coming soon" message after logging in. Although not officially confirmed, it seems you'll be able to sign up for a Grok account using either an X.com or Google login.
With Grok, you can easily generate images just by providing a simple prompt. | Image credit – X
In other X-related news, the platform has announced a significant 37.5% price hike for its Premium+ subscription. For US users, the monthly fee rises from $16 to $22, while the annual rate jumps from $168 to $229.
