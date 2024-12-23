Elon Musk's ChatGPT rival breaks free from X with an iPhone app now in beta

xAI is also working on a dedicated website, Grok.com, to bring the chatbot to the web. Right now, the site shows a "coming soon" message after logging in. Although not officially confirmed, it seems you'll be able to sign up for a Grok account using either an X.com or Google login.When Grok launched late last year, it was behind Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT in terms of features. However, it has made notable strides in a short period, especially in image generation.