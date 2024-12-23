Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Elon Musk's ChatGPT rival breaks free from X with an iPhone app now in beta

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apps
A screenshot of the Google Play Store app on a smartphone. The screen shows the listing for the X app.
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, launched its chatbot, Grok, over a year ago. Initially exclusive to X Premium subscribers, Grok was recently made free for all users and gained deeper platform integration, enabling features like image generation from posts and grammar or spelling fixes before posting. Now, xAI is testing a standalone iOS app for the Grok chatbot.

A new report reveals that the standalone Grok app is currently live in beta across Australia and a few other countries. It can pull real-time data from the web and X while offering generative AI features, including text rewriting, summarizing lengthy paragraphs, basic Q&A, and even image generation from text prompts.

xAI is also working on a dedicated website, Grok.com, to bring the chatbot to the web. Right now, the site shows a "coming soon" message after logging in. Although not officially confirmed, it seems you'll be able to sign up for a Grok account using either an X.com or Google login.

When Grok launched late last year, it was behind Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT in terms of features. However, it has made notable strides in a short period, especially in image generation.

With Grok, you can easily generate images just by providing a simple prompt. | Image credit – X
 
Still, if Elon Musk wants to compete with the top players in the field, releasing a version that doesn't rely on an X account or the platform itself seems like a savvy decision to me.

In other X-related news, the platform has announced a significant 37.5% price hike for its Premium+ subscription. For US users, the monthly fee rises from $16 to $22, while the annual rate jumps from $168 to $229.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?

Latest News

Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless