Elon Musk changes how blocking works on X

Today, block can be used by users to share and hide harmful or private information about those they’ve blocked. Users will be able to see if such behavior occurs with this update, allowing for greater transparency. — Engineering (@XEng) October 16, 2024









The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 23, 2024

Overall, while X's block button (at least until there is one) will still stop someone from engaging with your posts, they'll still have a front-row seat to what you're sharing. This new twist on the blocking feature really flips the script on what blocking has traditionally meant.



I think this updated feature could indeed open the door for stalking and harassment, a concern many users have voiced since the announcement. Why? Well, basically, while you can keep someone at a distance, they can still keep an eye on what you're up to.

Musk has been pretty outspoken about his dislike for the block button. Last year, he called it a feature that "makes no sense" and suggested it should be replaced with a more robust mute option. He even hinted at the possibility of completely removing the blocking capability from the platform – except for direct messages, of course.