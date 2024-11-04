Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Elon Musk changes how blocking works on X

Back in September, Elon Musk shared that he was planning to overhaul the "blocking" feature on X. Shortly after, X confirmed that this change was on the way. Now, the app has officially rolled out this new take on blocking.

X is pushing out its hotly debated update to the blocking feature, which means that even if you've blocked someone, they'll still be able to check out your public posts. However, on the bright side, blocked users still can't follow you, interact with your posts, or slide into your DMs.

X defended this change by pointing out that users could already peek at and interact with accounts that have blocked them by switching to a non-blocked account. The platform also claimed that this update was meant to bring more transparency, arguing that the block feature has been misused to hide harmful or private information about users. But honestly, this reasoning feels a bit off, especially since X lets users set their accounts to private and control what they share.


Musk has been pretty outspoken about his dislike for the block button. Last year, he called it a feature that "makes no sense" and suggested it should be replaced with a more robust mute option. He even hinted at the possibility of completely removing the blocking capability from the platform – except for direct messages, of course.


Overall, while X's block button (at least until there is one) will still stop someone from engaging with your posts, they'll still have a front-row seat to what you're sharing. This new twist on the blocking feature really flips the script on what blocking has traditionally meant.
 
I think this updated feature could indeed open the door for stalking and harassment, a concern many users have voiced since the announcement. Why? Well, basically, while you can keep someone at a distance, they can still keep an eye on what you're up to.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

