Get the Edge+ (2023) with Bose's premium QC Earbuds II as a gift and save at Motorola
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Happy Labor Day! In case you missed it, the virtual world is flooded with countless offers on some of the latest and hottest tech gadgets to celebrate the holiday. Many deals have been even before Labor Day weekend itself. But Motorola seems to be saving the best for last. Today, it offered a tempting deal on its Edge+ (2023). Not only is the phone sold at $80 off its price tag, it now comes alongside the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as a gift.
Dubbed the best Motorola flagship in years, the Edge+ (2023) ticks almost all the boxes. Right off the bat, the powerhouse can captivate you with its sleek and sturdy design. Anything you do should feel immersive and snappy with the stunning 6.67-inch pOLED display with a butter-smooth 165Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, this bad boy comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Again, that’s quite impressive. Whether you play demanding 3D titles or simply browse online, the smartphone should work without hiccups.
Needless to say, the Edge+ (2023) lands on par with most of the latest Android flagship phones. And now that it’s offered alongside Bose’s latest and most advanced earbuds to date, it gets all the more irresistible. These high-end earbuds, by the way, are just as impressive as the smartphone itself. The $299 gift has ANC, adjustable EQ, six hours of battery life on a single charge, and a charging case, to mention just a few.
So, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on this incredible Motorola phone, we suggest you pull the trigger now and treat yourself to the fantastic $299 gift that’s available right now. At that price, it should be worth the money.
Granted, this isn’t the first time we see the flagship phone sold with these incredible earbuds as a gift. However, the smartphone itself arrived at its regular price the previous (and first) time Motorola launched this deal. Therefore, we believe the offer is even more tempting with the current markdown of 10% of the phone's regular retail price.
The device has a good camera, but that’s to be expected of a smartphone that typically costs $799.99. It sports a triple camera configuration on the back with a 50MP main snapper. As you might expect, the camera has all the latest camera-centric bells and whistles, including optical image stabilization (OIS) and an ambient light sensor. Overall, photo and video quality should be outstanding.
