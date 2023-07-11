Save big with these deals on Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 5 on Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What’s better than having the ability to make recipe viewing and video calls much more convenient? Achieving it without paying much, of course! This Amazon Prime Day, you can take advantage of a top deal on the Echo Show 10–one of Amazon’s HD smart speakers. The device is now heavily discounted on Amazon, arriving at a 35% lower price. Get yours while you can because the Prime Day deal won’t last very long.
The Echo Show 10 has integrated Alexa so that you receive the most out of your smart display. With a 10.1-inch HD screen that moves with you, you can be sure you’ll never be out of frame during video calls. The built-in speakers should deliver quality sound that should be able to meet your expectations.
If you want constant access to what’s happening in your home, you’d be pleased to know that there’s a built-in camera you can securely access to monitor your house at any time! And, in case the Echo Show 10 isn’t your cup of tea, we suggest looking at the following deal on the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen). It allows you to buy two Echo Show 5 devices and save $100!
Versatility, convenience, and ease of use are just some of the Amazon Echo Show 10’s features. The HD smart speaker is desirable for many, even without the discount. Still, being able to snatch it for over $85 less than its usual price makes it quite the catch, right? Don’t forget to check out our dedicated page with offers on Amazon Prime Day Kindle, Fire HD, and other devices.
The Echo Show 10 has integrated Alexa so that you receive the most out of your smart display. With a 10.1-inch HD screen that moves with you, you can be sure you’ll never be out of frame during video calls. The built-in speakers should deliver quality sound that should be able to meet your expectations.
A well-liked feature of this Amazon smart display is the ability to connect with other smart devices around the house without a separate unit. You can set up the Echo Show 10 with compatible devices by Zigbee or Matter and ask Alexa to show you security cameras or adjust your thermostat settings.
If you want constant access to what’s happening in your home, you’d be pleased to know that there’s a built-in camera you can securely access to monitor your house at any time! And, in case the Echo Show 10 isn’t your cup of tea, we suggest looking at the following deal on the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen). It allows you to buy two Echo Show 5 devices and save $100!
Things that are NOT allowed: