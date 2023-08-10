Amazon UK has its amazing Echo Buds (2nd Gen) earbuds on sale at a phenomenal 58% discount

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Nice-sounding earbuds will usually set you back a lot of cash, but Amazon UK currently has a pretty awesome deal on its Echo Buds (2nd Gen), through which you can get these cool earbuds for way less than half their price.

We kid you not. These bad boys are currently discounted by 58%, which translates into an awesome £75 discount. Furthermore, if you don't fall in love with your Echo Buds (2nd Gen), Amazon is letting you return them within 30 days of your purchase and receive a full refund.

But why won't you fall in love with these nice earbuds? They may be more on the budget side of things, but they still pack a great sound. They even come with a feature called Audio Personalization, which adjusts the sound of the earbuds according to your hearing preferences, thus enhancing your listening experience.

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) even come with active noise cancellation for the times you want to escape into your inner world and a Passthrough mode for the times when you need to cross a busy street and need to hear everything that happens around you.

Those who prefer using Google Assistant or Siri will be happy to learn that the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) support Google and Apple's voice assistants in addition to Alexa, despite being an Amazon product. The earbuds also have pretty decent battery life. They can last up to 5 hours on a single charge without the case and up to 15 hours with the case. They also have fast charging. A 15-minute charge should provide up to 2 hours of listening time. Oh, and this is the version with the wireless charging case, which means you will be able to charge your Echo Buds (2nd Gen) wirelessly.

The truth is that the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are excellent budget-friendly earbuds, and they're a real steal at the moment with Amazon's bonkers 58% discount. Our advice: treat yourself to a pair of Echo Buds (2nd Gen) while you can, before it's too late.

