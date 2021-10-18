Grab this early Black Friday deal on Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





One of these sales is happening on Amazon right now, with Apple's MagSafe-compatible battery pack. Just like Apple's AirTags , the MagSafe Battery Pack is a fairly new iPhone accessory which hit the markets in July—and as usual, you'd be hard-pressed to find any deals on novel Apple products even a couple of months down the line from launch day.





You'll never see a discount on Apple products on the official website, in any case, as they try to maintain their never-goes-out-of-date luxury lifestyle brand rep. And while carriers may often offer bundle deals or two-for-one promos right from the get-go, it's very rare to see a true discount elsewhere with absolutely no strings attached—we're talking specifically novel Apple gadgets, of course.





While the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack retails for $99 everywhere, Amazon has currently got it on offer at a $15 discount. This isn't bad for a hundred-dollar item, and as it seems to be selling like hotcakes, there's no guarantees that the stock on sale will last past today.





A must-have for the iPhone 13 mini





If you're someone who finds themselves running out of juice regularly, then you may want to grab this opportunity to get yourself a handy battery pack to extend your phone's daily battery cycle by a solid few hours.





And if you're thinking of buying the iPhone 13 mini at all, then we'd definitely recommend that you to look into the MagSafe battery pack, as one of the biggest complaints of what's likely to be the last iPhone mini model on the market, has been its poor battery life.





And the MagSafe battery pick is a perfect fit on the mini, lining up edge -to-edge with the bottom frame and camera module on the back.





It should be noted while the battery pack can charge your phone wirelessly, the pack itself does need to be charged via a Lightning cable (not included in the box). It also sticks magnetically right to the back of your iPhone, even on top of a solid rubber case, just like the regular MagSafe chargers.

It's still just a tad early to be on the lookout for Black Friday deals, but Amazon already seems to be trying to put us in the shopaholiday mood, with its own spur-of-the-moment deals and flash sales that is our job to catch for you.