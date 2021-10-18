Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Accessories Apple Deals

Grab this early Black Friday deal on Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's an early Black Friday deal on Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
It's still just a tad early to be on the lookout for Black Friday deals, but Amazon already seems to be trying to put us in the shopaholiday mood, with its own spur-of-the-moment deals and flash sales that is our job to catch for you.

One of these sales is happening on Amazon right now, with Apple's MagSafe-compatible battery pack. Just like Apple's AirTags, the MagSafe Battery Pack is a fairly new iPhone accessory which hit the markets in July—and as usual, you'd be hard-pressed to find any deals on novel Apple products even a couple of months down the line from launch day.

You'll never see a discount on Apple products on the official website, in any case, as they try to maintain their never-goes-out-of-date luxury lifestyle brand rep. And while carriers may often offer bundle deals or two-for-one promos right from the get-go, it's very rare to see a true discount elsewhere with absolutely no strings attached—we're talking specifically novel Apple gadgets, of course.

Here is the limited-time Amazon sale:



While the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack retails for $99 everywhere, Amazon has currently got it on offer at a $15 discount. This isn't bad for a hundred-dollar item, and as it seems to be selling like hotcakes, there's no guarantees that the stock on sale will last past today. 

A must-have for the iPhone 13 mini


If you're someone who finds themselves running out of juice regularly, then you may want to grab this opportunity to get yourself a handy battery pack to extend your phone's daily battery cycle by a solid few hours.

And if you're thinking of buying the iPhone 13 mini at all, then we'd definitely recommend that you to look into the MagSafe battery pack, as one of the biggest complaints of what's likely to be the last iPhone mini model on the market, has been its poor battery life.

And the MagSafe battery pick is a perfect fit on the mini, lining up edge-to-edge with the bottom frame and camera module on the back.

It should be noted while the battery pack can charge your phone wirelessly, the pack itself does need to be charged via a Lightning cable (not included in the box). It also sticks magnetically right to the back of your iPhone, even on top of a solid rubber case, just like the regular MagSafe chargers.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung may borrow the final S22 Ultra camera design straight from LG
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung may borrow the final S22 Ultra camera design straight from LG
OnePlus officially unveils the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
OnePlus officially unveils the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition
Florida drivers, you won't need to carry around your license anymore
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Florida drivers, you won't need to carry around your license anymore
Apple considered a cloud gaming service to rival Google Stadia
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple considered a cloud gaming service to rival Google Stadia
Telegram reaches important milestone of 1 billion Play Store downloads
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Telegram reaches important milestone of 1 billion Play Store downloads
Apple's in-house ad service has grown tremendously since App Tracking Transparency
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Apple's in-house ad service has grown tremendously since App Tracking Transparency
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless