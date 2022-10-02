Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone

The grass is always greener on the other side. An Android app that we told you about in late September called dynamicSpot gives Android users a Dynamic Island of their own. For those who have been Rip Van Winkling their way through the last month, the Dynamic Island is Apple's new multitasking, shape-shifting notification system that replaces the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with a useful tool.





Somehow Apple kept the Dynamic Island a secret until it unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro models in September. The new feature arguably stole the unveiling event leading some of the more innovative Android manufacturers like Xiaomi to reportedly work on a similar feature. Spotted first by AndroidPolice , the dynamicSpot, available for Android phones in the Google Play Store , now has over 1 million installs and is out of beta.





The dynamicSpot app, which originally wrapped around the center-placed punch-hole camera only when we first took a look at it, now will also work with a left-sided camera cutout. The developer also added Android music controls. And the app's listing in the Google Play Store now refers to the app as the "Dynamic Island for Android."





We can put some faith in the app's rating of 4.3 which is the average ranking from over 2,000 users. The developer writes, "With dynamicSpot you can easily get the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island feature on your Android device! DynamicSpot gives you Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it easier to access recent notifications or phone status changes."





The developer adds, "Just tap on the little black dynamic spot/popup to open the displayed app, long press the popup to expand it and view more details. iPhone's Dynamic Island is not customizable, but dynamicSpot is! You can change interaction settings, select when to show or hide the dynamic spot /popup, or which apps should appear. As dynamicSpot uses Android's notification system it is compatible with almost all apps, like messaging notification, timer apps, and even music apps!"





The developer, Jawomo, says that there is more to come and we look forward to seeing where the dynamicSpot goes in the future.

