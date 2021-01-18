Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
iOS Android Apps

DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 18, 2021, 11:18 PM
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Internet search engine DuckDuckGo is known for its privacy. It doesn't profile its users and has over 400 sources including Wikipedia. As of last August, it ran on average 65.2 million searches a day. Some of these responses, called Instant Answers, appear on top of the search page and are designed to provide the user with an instant answer that doesn't require the user to click on a link to find the information that he/she is looking for. To be clear, user searches are not tracked and personal data is not shared with third-person companies.



DuckDuckGo earns money by serving ads from the Yahoo-Bing search alliance network. In 2018, DDG collected $25 million and growth is supposed to reach 30% annually over the next five years eventually topping $100 million during a single year. Last year, the number of searches conducted by DuckDuckGo hit almost 23.7 billion for a 62% year-over-year increase. Exactly one week ago, DDG set a new one day company record with 102,251,307 search requests on January 11th.

Kamyl Bazbaz, DuckDuckGo vice president of communications, told USA TODAY, "People are coming to us because they want more privacy, and it's generally spreading through word of mouth. People are looking for alternatives to the surveillance-tech business model." The search engine is available as an iOS app, an Android app, and an extension on Google Chrome. Nearly 25 million people use the service.


Google and its related apps and platforms such as YouTube, collect personal information from users which are used to drive online ads. This is exactly what DuckDuckGo is seeking to avoid.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
Next iPhone to offer in-screen Touch ID; may be called iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from T-Mobile without adding a line or porting over a number
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless