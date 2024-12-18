GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition out now for iOS and Android

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition for iPhone | Screenshots credits: Feral Interactive

4 major post-launch packs featuring new Story experiences and Career events, new game modes, new locations, more cars, sponsors, liveries, logos, and exclusive Weekly/Monthly Challenges.

The Voltz Pack, including 2 exclusive cars (Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi R8 1:1), as well as team liveries, and logos.

The Mechanic Pass: unlock vehicle upgrades quicker to supercharge your route to glory.

And with online leaderboards, mobile racers can check their fastest times against rivals from around the world, with weekly and monthly Dynamic Events. The folks at Feral Interactive even managed to include a complex Photo Mode that allows players to capture and edit stunning pictures.The Deluxe Edition includes all DLC from the original console release of GRID Legends: