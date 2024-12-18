Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition out now for iOS and Android

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Games
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition key art
Feral Interactive announced last week they will bring GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition to mobile on December 17. True to its promise, the developer confirmed the game is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

GRID Legends promises to set a new standard for motorsport on mobile, so if you’re into racing games and don’t mind playing on your phone, this game seems like a must play.

Codemasters’ latest addition to the GRID franchise, Legends, mixes simulation and arcade elements to provide players with a powerful mobile experience, complete with extensively customizable touch and tilt controls and full gamepad support.

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition includes more than 130 tracks and street circuits set in great looking locations around the world. The game features a massive Career mode and a Story mode, but players can also create their own events if they wish.

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition for iPhone | Screenshots credits: Feral Interactive

And with online leaderboards, mobile racers can check their fastest times against rivals from around the world, with weekly and monthly Dynamic Events. The folks at Feral Interactive even managed to include a complex Photo Mode that allows players to capture and edit stunning pictures.

The Deluxe Edition includes all DLC from the original console release of GRID Legends:

  • 4 major post-launch packs featuring new Story experiences and Career events, new game modes, new locations, more cars, sponsors, liveries, logos, and exclusive Weekly/Monthly Challenges.
  • The Voltz Pack, including 2 exclusive cars (Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi R8 1:1), as well as team liveries, and logos.
  • The Mechanic Pass: unlock vehicle upgrades quicker to supercharge your route to glory.

Video Thumbnail

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition is now available for iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play Store. The game is priced at $14.99 / £9.99 / €12,49, although prices may vary locally.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

Unpacking the Galaxy Unpacked poster
Unpacking the Galaxy Unpacked poster
Google begins testing Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced for subscribers
Google begins testing Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced for subscribers
Best Buy just made its incredible Google Pixel 8 Pro deal even better
Best Buy just made its incredible Google Pixel 8 Pro deal even better
Honor GT is here with powerful specs, incredibly low price
Honor GT is here with powerful specs, incredibly low price
Roku TV rolls out new update that adds important Smart Home features, free perk
Roku TV rolls out new update that adds important Smart Home features, free perk
iPhone 17 Pro Max renders reveal new look for the phone's rear panel
iPhone 17 Pro Max renders reveal new look for the phone's rear panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless