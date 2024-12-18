GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition out now for iOS and Android
Feral Interactive announced last week they will bring GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition to mobile on December 17. True to its promise, the developer confirmed the game is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.
GRID Legends promises to set a new standard for motorsport on mobile, so if you’re into racing games and don’t mind playing on your phone, this game seems like a must play.
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition includes more than 130 tracks and street circuits set in great looking locations around the world. The game features a massive Career mode and a Story mode, but players can also create their own events if they wish.
And with online leaderboards, mobile racers can check their fastest times against rivals from around the world, with weekly and monthly Dynamic Events. The folks at Feral Interactive even managed to include a complex Photo Mode that allows players to capture and edit stunning pictures.
Codemasters’ latest addition to the GRID franchise, Legends, mixes simulation and arcade elements to provide players with a powerful mobile experience, complete with extensively customizable touch and tilt controls and full gamepad support.
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition for iPhone | Screenshots credits: Feral Interactive
The Deluxe Edition includes all DLC from the original console release of GRID Legends:
- 4 major post-launch packs featuring new Story experiences and Career events, new game modes, new locations, more cars, sponsors, liveries, logos, and exclusive Weekly/Monthly Challenges.
- The Voltz Pack, including 2 exclusive cars (Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi R8 1:1), as well as team liveries, and logos.
- The Mechanic Pass: unlock vehicle upgrades quicker to supercharge your route to glory.
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition is now available for iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play Store. The game is priced at $14.99 / £9.99 / €12,49, although prices may vary locally.
