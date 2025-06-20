Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Some doubt that Trump could pull off the promised T1 Phone, but his network might be profitable real soon

WIll the iPhone meet his greatest rival come September?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android
T1 Phone.
If President Trump can't deliver on his pre-election campaign promises, he'll probably (at least) keep his promise about the Trump T1 Phone and the Trump Mobile service. Right?

Many doubt that Mr. Trump will be able to make this one happen.

There is no way the phone was designed from scratch and there is no way it is going to be assembled in the US or completely manufactured in the US. That is completely impossible.

– Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at International Data Corp. for CNBC, June 2025

The $499 phone, featuring a 6.8-inch screen, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot (hey, that's not bad at all!), was recently announced to go on sale this September. There are claims the phone will be produced in states like Alabama, California, and Florida. However, industry analysts are deeply skeptical – not just about the timeline (indeed it seems extremely short), but about whether domestic production is even feasible.

Experts point out that the US no longer has the kind of vertically integrated supply chain required to build a smartphone from the ground up. Everything from displays and chips to basic components like crystals and sensors are typically sourced from countries like China, Taiwan, and South Korea. As a result, producing a fully American-made phone would require an extensive and expensive overhaul of the existing hardware ecosystem.



Further complicating matters, observers have noted that the T1 bears a strong physical and technical resemblance to the REVVL 7 Pro, a Chinese-made phone currently selling for under $180. This similarity has fueled speculation that the T1 may in fact be a rebranded device produced by an original design manufacturer (ODM) in China – a common industry practice, but one that would contradict Trump Mobile's claims of domestic design and assembly.

Not just contradict, but turn the whole operation into a petty farce. Waging severe economic measures against China and then selling a rebranded Chinese phone is one thing, but claiming that same phone is 100% US-made is the kind of joke that will not play out well.

The President's Trump Mobile service, on the other hand, might turn out to be profitable sooner than later, according to experts.

Recommended Stories
Trump Mobile's $47.45/mo. plan is priced higher than many of its competitors, yet it could still become profitable relatively quickly if it keeps operating costs low. According to analyst Roger Entner, the service might break even with just 200,000 to 300,000 subscribers – an achievable target if the company avoids major expenses like retail stores and sticks to online sales.

Despite its higher price point, Trump Mobile enters a crowded field where budget-friendly options are already well established. Charter offers mobile service at $30 per month, Comcast at $40, and Altice USA at $25 for the first year, increasing to $35 afterward. Other low-cost rivals include Visible by Verizon and Mint Mobile, both starting at $20 per month, and Boost Mobile at $25. These competitors provide more affordable plans, especially for customers managing multiple lines.

While Trump Mobile may not attract customers based on price or features, it could carve out a niche among brand-loyal consumers. Analysts expect its market impact to be limited, but profitability may still be within reach if it maintains a lean, low-overhead model.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 1

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless