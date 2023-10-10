Don’t put these three words in Google, because it’s returning wrong answers only
Have you ever dreamed of getting back at Google’s search engine? Does the urge for revenge keep you up at night? Well, now you have the chance to puzzle the world’s largest search engine out of its artificial neurons and enjoy the machine’s frustration with three simple words. Here’s what you have to type: “google vice president”.
It’s below Google’s knowledge graph card – the illustrated info at the top where a smiling photo of US Vice President Kamala Harris – that the results finally show relevant information on Google's corporate structure.
So, if you're in Germany, for instance, the knowledge graph card would show information about Bundestag Vice Presidents Yvonne Magwas and Aydan Özoğuz, as opposed to the Kamala Harris quick-info card seen in the US.
You and I know what’s really being asked here: “Who is the Vice President of Google?”, but since we live in the 21st century, “ain’t nobody got time for that”. By “that”, of course, we mean that rarely – if anybody – has the patience to speak and write in such a manner in today’s rushing times, let alone in a search query. Google, though, can’t understand these three words and glitches. The “google vice president” query returns wrong answers only – depending on where you live (or where you hackers pretend to live).
If you’re in the US, “google vice president” will bring as a top result none other than Kamala Harris. So, even with all the natural language processing advancements over the years, Google can struggle to understand the context behind certain questions (via Android Police).
