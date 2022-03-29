Don’t panic if you get a spam text from your own number

Don’t panic if you get a spam text from your own number0
It looks like Verizon customers are the most affected by the spoof message campaign, but customers of other carriers have received such spoof messages as well. The scam text often says that you have paid your bill and offers a free gift.
The message includes a link through which you can supposedly redeem your gift card. It's a good idea not to tap on the link inside. If you tap on it, you risk compromising your phone. Users who have tapped on the link inside the spoof message have been redirected to a Russian website.
What to do in the case of receiving a spoofing message
If you receive a scam message on your phone, it's advisable to forward the spam text to number 7726, no matter which carrier you are using. This will directly send the message to your carrier's spam defense team.
Another thing you can do is file a complaint with the FCC. When you begin filing the complaint in the "Phone Issues" category, choose the "Unwanted Calls/Messages (including do not call and spoofing)" option. Then, choose the sub-issue "my own number is being spoofed," and continue filing the complaint.
or reload the browser
Things that are NOT allowed: