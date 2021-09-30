Doctor uses 5G iPhone 13 Pro's Macro mode to examine patients' eyes

Doctor uses 5G iPhone 13 Pro's Macro mode to examine patients' eyes2
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the first handsets delivered by Apple that have the ability to shoot Macro photos. These are photos that are snapped just two centimeters away from the subject or closer. This is the mode you would use to take pictures of insects, and things of that nature (no pun intended).
Doctor uses the iPhone 13 Pro series' Macro mode to examine his patients' eyes
According to a post on LinkedIn (via 9to5 Mac), the Macro mode also has some use in the medical field. Dr. Tommy Korn, an Ophthalmologist, wrote that he has been using the iPhone 13 Pro Max to take Macro photographs of his patients' eyes. Using this feature, Dr. Korn is able to review detailed images allowing him to make observations about the health of his patients.
In his LinkedIn story, Dr. Korn discusses a patient who had a cornea transplant which resulted in a painful corneal abrasion. The photos that he includes with his post are used by the doctor to monitor the healing rate of the abrasion. Dr. Korn wrote, "Been using the iPhone 13 Pro Max for MACRO eye photos this week. Impressed. Will innovate patient eye care & telemedicine. forward to seeing where it goes… Photos are from healing a resolving abrasion in a cornea transplant. Permission was obtained to use photos."
Dr. Korn also used the CareKit platform to build an app that sends reminders to patients via the Apple Watch
This isn't the first time that Dr. Korn used an Apple device to help his patients. Last November, he posted on LinkedIn about the success he had building a healthcare app using the open-source CareKit platform. The app is designed to guide the Doctor's patients through the process of undergoing surgery. The Doctor's patients received medication reminders and messages about their care through the Apple Watches on their wrists.
The Ophthalmologist added that his app reminded patients about the precautions that have to be taken while under self-quarantine, and how to handle pre-surgery COVID testing. The app is called the Sharp Health Companion app and it is still available in the App Store.
As a postscript to the development of the app, last year one of Dr. Korn's first patients to use the app and the Apple Watch wrote the doctor to tell him that she had purchased an Apple Watch Series 4. After collapssing in her bathroom, she checked her Apple Watch, ran an electrocardiogram, and discovered that she was in Arterial Fibulation (Afib). She ended up having her medications changed, new medications added, and was scheduled to undergo additional tests.