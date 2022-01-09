Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Apps

Do not install this fake Flash Player Android app even if a friend urges you to

Adrian Diaconescu
By
2
Do not install this fake Flash Player Android app even if a friend urges you to
What do you get when you combine the untimely death of a hugely popular piece of software once used on everything from smartphones to PCs with the insatiable thirst for unlawful financial gains of highly skilled hackers?

A scary new malware campaign that, to be perfectly honest, should be pretty easy to avoid by now for anyone who's done even the least amount of research possible on this sort of stuff before. Of course, it's never too late to start educating yourself on the daily dangers of the modern mobile life, and the first thing you need to keep in mind is that you should never, ever, ever, EVER download an Android app from an untrusted source.

How does the virus work?


Unfortunately, because the bad actors behind this latest "FluBot" distribution scheme know exactly what they're doing, you might receive a link to a shady website trying to feed you the vicious aforementioned banking trojan via a bogus Flash Player app from someone you 100 percent trust, like a close friend, family member, or someone else from your contacts list.

That's because, once your phone is infected, one of the symptoms of said infection will be the unauthorized access of your contacts, with the added malware ability of sending text messages without user permission.

 

Bottom line, no matter where a link seems to be coming from, you should exercise good judgment and refuse to install random APK (Android Package) files. We know, we miss Adobe's Flash too, but the San Jose-based software giant would never use APKs to revive something that's been dead since 2020 and dying since 2017.

Of course, the sneakiness of this malware campaign's authors can often go beyond just sending a text from one random Android user to a friend or family member. Because asking someone to download a "Flash Player" app from outside the Play Store would be too obvious a tell for many people, the malicious texts you should... simply ignore may try to fool you into opening links by advertising various video-related things.

A good idea in such a case would probably be to ask whoever sends you a message containing a potentially malicious link one or two simple questions, thus making sure their intentions are pure.

What can you do to stay safe?


If the name FluBot happens to ring a bell, that might be because the same trojan has infected countless devices in the past using methods as diverse as posing as a security update, parcel delivery notice, and other legit apps from popular developers.

While the main goal is and always has been to steal money with the help of banking credentials you might have stored on your Android phone, the secondary purpose is to spread like wildfire by hijacking your contacts and messages.


That makes FluBot almost impossible to trace and the number of (primarily European) victims extremely difficult to estimate. Because the viruses are floating around from device to device, you can't expect Google or the manufacturer of your phone to keep you away from danger either, so you need to always watch your back yourself.

Although the good news in this particular Android malware case is that the threat is pretty easy to identify from a mile away, the bad news is it might be hard to get rid of the trojan if you are careless enough to download that phony Flash Player app. 

Simply uninstalling it is unlikely to do the trick, so the best course of action is probably to perform a factory reset and delete all your data. Yes, that's definitely inconvenient, but losing all your money is certainly even more so.

190 Android apps with trojan malware were installed 9.3 million times
updated
updated
190 Android apps with trojan malware were installed 9.3 million times
Nov 26, 2021, 12:26 AM, by Alan Friedman
Delete this new Joker malware from your Android device before you're billed for a premium service
Delete this new Joker malware from your Android device before you're billed for a premium service
Dec 16, 2021, 10:56 PM, by Alan Friedman
Delete these tricky trojan dropper Android apps today or your banking info is in danger
Delete these tricky trojan dropper Android apps today or your banking info is in danger
Dec 02, 2021, 9:18 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
These Android apps ripped off over 10 million users; uninstall them ASAP before it happens to you
These Android apps ripped off over 10 million users; uninstall them ASAP before it happens to you
Sep 29, 2021, 2:17 PM, by Alan Friedman

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

15 years ago today the device that changed the world was introduced!
by Alan Friedman,  2
15 years ago today the device that changed the world was introduced!
Leaked iPhone 14 Pro notchless display design is crazier than thought
by Daniel Petrov,  12
Leaked iPhone 14 Pro notchless display design is crazier than thought
Two Samsung phones off the beaten path are updated to Android 12 with the One UI 4 update
by Alan Friedman,  1
Two Samsung phones off the beaten path are updated to Android 12 with the One UI 4 update
Tipster explains why Apple is waiting before it releases a foldable iPhone
by Alan Friedman,  42
Tipster explains why Apple is waiting before it releases a foldable iPhone
FAA says that 50 airports will require a 5G C-band buffer zone to keep disruptions down
by Alan Friedman,  3
FAA says that 50 airports will require a 5G C-band buffer zone to keep disruptions down
This is how mind-blowingly fast Galaxy S22 Ultra's S Pen could be
by Anam Hamid,  7
This is how mind-blowingly fast Galaxy S22 Ultra's S Pen could be
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless