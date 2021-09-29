These Android apps ripped off over 10 million users; uninstall them ASAP before it happens to you

A Trojan in the world of software is not a contraceptive. It is malware designed to look like legitimate software. According to a new report by Zimperian Labs, a malicious Trojan that the researchers named "GriftHorse" was used on a mobile campaign considered "aggressive" according to the report. More than 10 million Android users from over 70 countries were victimized by a scheme that had them subscribed to innocent-looking apps that charged them, without their knowledge, approximately $42 per month.





More than 200 apps were involved in the scheme covering app categories such as Tools, Entertainment, Dating, and more. This set up a widespread net that made it easier to catch victims. One particular app, "Handy Translator Pro" garnered over 500,000 installs. The scheme dates back to November 2020. Android users ripped off lived in various countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

Report details how malicious Android apps are ripping off consumers



In its report, Zimperium researchers Aazim Yaswant and Nipun Gupta said, "While typical premium service scams take advantage of phishing techniques, this specific global scam has hidden behind malicious Android applications acting as Trojans, allowing it to take advantage of user interactions for increased spread and infection." The apps appeared to be harmless when reading their descriptions and the permissions they requested, but as the report noted, "this false sense of confidence changes when users get charged month over month for the premium service they get subscribed to without their knowledge and consent."





The malicious apps were listed in the Google Play Store and third-party app stores. Zimperian shared the results of its findings with Google and these apps were removed from the Play Store. However, the apps still can be found in unsecured third-party Android app storefronts and unless already uninstalled, they still reside on the Android handsets owned by those who installed the apps on their phones.





Victims whose devices were infected by the malicious apps received multiple alerts stating that they had won a prize and needed to claim it immediately. The popups would continue to appear at a rate of five times per hour until the user finally gives in and accepts the prize. Once that was done, the victim would be redirected to a website asking for their phone number which was actually a contract for SMS service priced at the equivalent of $35 per month.

Uninstall these apps now!







Not only would it be months before the user realizes that he/she has been scammed, but there is also no way to get a refund. The report notes that "Overall, GriftHorse Android Trojan takes advantage of small screens, local trust, and misinformation to trick users into downloading and installing these Android Trojans, as well frustration or curiosity when accepting the fake free prize spammed into their notification screens."





Some of the apps listed in the report can be found below in order of the most downloaded to the least. If you do have one of these titles installed, uninstall it immediately:





Handy Translator Pro

Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker

GPS Location Tracker

iCare – Find Location

My Chat Translator

Bus – Metrolis 2021

Free Translator Photo

Locker Tool

Fingerprint Changer

Call Recoder Pro

Instant Speech Translation

Racers Car Driver

Slime Simulator

Keyboard Themes

What’s Me Sticker

Amazing Video Editor

Safe Lock

Heart Rhythm

Smart Spot Locator

CutCut Pro

OFFRoaders – Survive

Phone Finder by Clapping

Bus Driving Simulator

Fingerprint Defender

Lifeel – scan and test

Launcher iOS 15

Idle Gun Tycoon

Scanner App Scan Docs & Notes

Chat Translator All Messengers

Hunt Contact

Icony

Horoscope : Fortune

Fitness Point

Qibla AR Pro

Heart Rate and Meal Tracker

Mine Easy Translator

PhoneControl Block Spam Calls

Parallax paper 3D

SnapLens – Photo Translator

Qibla Pass Direction

Caller-x

Clap

Photo Effect Pro

iConnected Tracker

Smart Call Recorder

Daily Horoscope & Life Palmestry

Qibla Compass (Kaaba Locator)

Prookie-Cartoon Photo Editor

Qibla Ultimate

Truck – RoudDrive Offroad

GPS Phone Tracker – Family Locator

Call Recorder iCall

PikCho Editor app

Street Cars: pro Racing

Cinema Hall: Free HD Movies

Live Wallpaper & Background

Intelligent Translator Pro

Face Analyzer

TrueCaller & TrueRecoder

iTranslator_ Text & Voice & Photo

Pulse App – Heart Rate Monitor

Video & Photo Recovery Manager 2

Fitness Trainer

ClipBuddy

Vector arts

Ludo Speak v2.0

Battery Live Wallpaper 4K

Heart Rate Pro Health Monitor

Locatoria – Find Location

GetContacter

AR Phone Booster – Battery Saver

English Arabic Translator direct

VPN Zone – Fast & Easy Proxy

100% Projector for Mobile Phone

Clap To Find My Phone

Screen Mirroring TV Cast

Free Calls WorldWide

My Locator Plus

Language Translator-Easy&Fast

WiFi Unlock Password Pro X

Pony Video Chat-Live Stream

Easy TV Show

CIAO – Live Video Chat

Keyboard: Virtual Projector App

Bag X-Ray 100% Scanner

Mobile Things Finder

Heart Rate Monitor

Caller ID & Spam Blocker

Free Coupons 2021

Launcher iOS for Android



