DJI Osmo Action 4 unveiled: larger sensor than before makes this a true GoPro Hero killer





The new DJI Osmo Action 4 boasts a 65% larger sensor than the previous generation, but it retains the look and the extremely convenient magnetic snap-on system.



DJI already has the image stabilization to match GoPro, but it lagged behind in image quality and that is exactly what this new camera aims to fix. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is available right now and that is important for those who want to capture their summer moments, as the GoPro Hero 12 is only expected to arrive much later, in September.

The bad news is that DJI has bumped up the price to now match the GoPro Hero series, but let's see if the improvements make it worth it.

DJI Osmo Action 4: What's new?





Let's start with a specs comparison first. As you can see below, the size of the camera remains about the same as before and Osmo Action 4 uses the same long-lasting batteries as the previous Osmo Action 3 edition.









The larger sensor brings better dynamic range and low light capabilities.





DJI has also built in D-Log M which gives you further dynamic range and color grading flexibility in post.





You also get RockSteady 3.0 for improved video stabilization, and HorizonSteady now supports complete 360-degree rotations keeping your horizon locked at all times.





A built in color temperature sensor makes for more accurate color balance underwater, another previously problematic area for DJI.





DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo









The Osmo Action 4 is available in a wide variety of combos and packages. The $399 price is for the camera with one battery, but for $499 you can get the popular Adventure Combo which includes the following.





What's included Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo:

2 Extreme Batteries

Battery Case (can charge 3 batteries)

1.5m Extension Rod





You also have a biking, motorcycling, surfing, hiking combos and others, tailored to your specific needs.





DJI Osmo Action 4 vs GoPro Hero 11/12





DJI says this camera has "best in class image quality" which is definitely an ambitious statement.





The company has put out the following promotional video to give you an idea:









DJI definitely has made a great camera with battery life longer than on the current Hero 11 series, but will the color quality be good enough? And would people be willing to switch from GoPro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.









