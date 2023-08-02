Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

DJI Osmo Action 4 unveiled: larger sensor than before makes this a true GoPro Hero killer

DJI has just officially unveiled its new Osmo Action 4 camera. It arrives less than a year after the Osmo Action 3, and this timing alone shows DJI is very serious about making the Osmo Action series a real GoPro Hero killer.

The new DJI Osmo Action 4 boasts a 65% larger sensor than the previous generation, but it retains the look and the extremely convenient magnetic snap-on system.

DJI already has the image stabilization to match GoPro, but it lagged behind in image quality and that is exactly what this new camera aims to fix. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is available right now and that is important for those who want to capture their summer moments, as the GoPro Hero 12 is only expected to arrive much later, in September.

The bad news is that DJI has bumped up the price to now match the GoPro Hero series, but let's see if the improvements make it worth it.

DJI Osmo Action 4: What's new?


Let's start with a specs comparison first. As you can see below, the size of the camera remains about the same as before and Osmo Action 4 uses the same long-lasting batteries as the previous Osmo Action 3 edition.

DJI Osmo Action 4DJI Osmo Action 3
Size and weight70.5 x 44.2 x 32.8 mm
145 g		70.5 x 44.2 x 32.8 mm
145 g
Camera Specs1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor
FOV: 155°
Aperture: f/2.8
Focus Range: 0.4 m to ∞

ISO Range: 100-12800		1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor
FOV: 155°
Aperture: f/2.8
Focus Range: 0.3 m to ∞

ISO Range: 100-12800
Video Specs4:3 4K60
16:9 4K120
16:9 1080p240

130Mbps bitrate		4:3 4K60
16:9 4K120
16:9 1080p240

130Mbps bitrate
Audio3 mics3 mics
Screen sizeFront Screen: 1.4-inch 326 ppi 320×320
Rear Screen: 2.25-inch 326 ppi 360×640
Brightness: 750 nits		Front Screen: 1.4-inch 326 ppi 320×320
Rear Screen: 2.25-inch 326 ppi 360×640
Brightness: 750 nits
Battery and Charging1770 mAh
160 mins runtime		1770 mAh
160 mins runtime
Water-proof18 m without Waterproof Case
60 m with Waterproof Case 		16 m without Waterproof Case
60 m with Waterproof Case
Prices$399 for camera
$499 for Adventure Combo		$329 for camera
$439 for Adventure Combo

The larger sensor brings better dynamic range and low light capabilities.

DJI has also built in D-Log M which gives you further dynamic range and color grading flexibility in post.

You also get RockSteady 3.0 for improved video stabilization, and HorizonSteady now supports complete 360-degree rotations keeping your horizon locked at all times.

A built in color temperature sensor makes for more accurate color balance underwater, another previously problematic area for DJI.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo



The Osmo Action 4 is available in a wide variety of combos and packages. The $399 price is for the camera with one battery, but for $499 you can get the popular Adventure Combo which includes the following.

What's included Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo:
  • 2 Extreme Batteries
  • Battery Case (can charge 3 batteries)
  • 1.5m Extension Rod

You also have a biking, motorcycling, surfing, hiking combos and others, tailored to your specific needs.

DJI Osmo Action 4 vs GoPro Hero 11/12


DJI says this camera has "best in class image quality" which is definitely an ambitious statement.

The company has put out the following promotional video to give you an idea:


DJI definitely has made a great camera with battery life longer than on the current Hero 11 series, but will the color quality be good enough? And would people be willing to switch from GoPro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.


