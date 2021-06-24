Smartphone distributors aren't happy about LG's planned iPhone deal with Apple

Smartphone distributors aren't happy about LG's planned iPhone deal with Apple0
LG selling iPhones inside stores isn't fair, say local players
The Korea Herald is reporting that the Korea Mobile Distributor Association, an organization that represents local smartphone distributors, has criticized LG’s plans to stock Apple products like the iPhone and iPad inside its flagship retail stores.
It seems the main issue is the extra competition that local players will face from LG selling Apple devices in its stores. The iPhone currently accounts for around 25% of local smartphone shipments, with that expected to rise following LG’s exit.
The commission’s focus is creating a fair and transparent environment for businesses. In a statement, the commission said; “both sides will need to coordinate and come up with a new agreement on the issue.”
Only time will tell what the outcome of this will be for LG and Apple. But the retail deal between the two has still not been finalized, so it may fall through and LG could be left without new products to fill the empty space in its retail stores.