$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
LG Apple

Apple wants to sell the iPhone and iPad inside LG's Korean stores

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 17, 2021, 9:37 AM
0
Apple wants to sell the iPhone and iPad inside LG's Korean stores
LG will exit the smartphone market next month. The move means there’ll soon be empty real estate inside the company’s stores and Apple could fill that area with iPhones and other products.

Apple wants a dedicated area for its products inside LG Best Shops


Business Korea reports that Apple is in negotiations with LG about creating a dedicated Apple area inside LG’s retail stores that would sell iPhones and iPads, in addition to the Apple Watch. LG operates over 400 stores in South Korea dubbed LG Best Shops that sell all the brand’s products including TVs and washing machines. 

Smartphones are on display too, but they’ll be retired soon. Also sold inside the stores are LG laptops, which is why the South Korean brand is refusing Apple’s request to also sell Mac computers and MacBooks inside the dedicated Apple area.

These so-called Apple zones would include dedicated staff, too. But it's unclear whether those will be LG employees with Apple training or Apple employees brought into LG's stores specifically for the area. 

In response to the report, a spokesperson for LG said it’s “exploring all possibilities” but “nothing has been decided yet.” If the two companies move ahead with the deal, it could bode well for the future of Apple’s iPhone in Korea.

The local smartphone market is dominated by Samsung, who’s market share stands at over 60% according to StatCounter. The iPhone has captured 25% and LG follows with a 6% slice of the pie. LG’s market share might not be much compared to Samsung, but if Apple can absorb the majority, it would make a big impact on the brand’s iPhone sales and help close the gap with Samsung a little.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung US stops selling the Galaxy Z Fold 2
by Anam Hamid,  0
Samsung US stops selling the Galaxy Z Fold 2
The lost iPhone features we want back on the iPhone 13 & 14
by Martin Filipov,  2
The lost iPhone features we want back on the iPhone 13 & 14
Google’s first permanent retail store opens!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google’s first permanent retail store opens!
Never use a food delivery app if you can order takeout directly, price survey finds
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Never use a food delivery app if you can order takeout directly, price survey finds
5G market share data shows iPhone 12 sales have begun losing steam
by Anam Hamid,  0
5G market share data shows iPhone 12 sales have begun losing steam
Apple may use AirPods to track health data
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple may use AirPods to track health data
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless