Apple wants to sell the iPhone and iPad inside LG's Korean stores

Apple wants to sell the iPhone and iPad inside LG's Korean stores0
Apple wants a dedicated area for its products inside LG Best Shops
Business Korea reports that Apple is in negotiations with LG about creating a dedicated Apple area inside LG’s retail stores that would sell iPhones and iPads, in addition to the Apple Watch. LG operates over 400 stores in South Korea dubbed LG Best Shops that sell all the brand’s products including TVs and washing machines.
These so-called Apple zones would include dedicated staff, too. But it's unclear whether those will be LG employees with Apple training or Apple employees brought into LG's stores specifically for the area.
In response to the report, a spokesperson for LG said it’s “exploring all possibilities” but “nothing has been decided yet.” If the two companies move ahead with the deal, it could bode well for the future of Apple’s iPhone in Korea.
The local smartphone market is dominated by Samsung, who’s market share stands at over 60% according to StatCounter. The iPhone has captured 25% and LG follows with a 6% slice of the pie. LG’s market share might not be much compared to Samsung, but if Apple can absorb the majority, it would make a big impact on the brand’s iPhone sales and help close the gap with Samsung a little.
