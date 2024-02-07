Disney+ starts restricting password sharing in the US
Disney+, just like Netflix, warned its subscribers about plans to implement limitations on sharing their accounts. While Netflix has already rolled out the changes in the US (although not everyone has been affected), Disney+ waited a bit longer.
But the waiting period is over now that Disney+ has started to inform subscribers about the changes they plan to roll out in the coming days. The Verge reports that the streaming service is updated its terms of service, and it is sending out emails to its subscribers.
The explanation doesn’t include any information about how Disney+ plans to identify people who continue to use log-in credentials received from subscribers, but at least the company clearly defines what a “household” means.
If you’re a new customer, the changes to the service’s agreement will affect you right away. If you’re an existing customer, then you should get an email informing you about the changes. Here is an excerpt taken from the official email:
We’re adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household and explaining how we may assess your compliance with these limitations.
Things that are NOT allowed: