Disney+ announces HDR10+ support arrives soon

Disney confirmed at CES 2025 that its streaming service will soon receive support for the HDR10+ standard. The new perk will be added at no extra cost for all Disney+ subscribers in the not-so-distant future.

The announcement made by Marc Finer of Communication Research Inc. on behalf of HDR10+ Technologies LLC (via MediaPlayNews) at a press conference this week isn’t really surprising considering that other streaming services have already added the new standard.

Co-developed by Samsung, Amazon, Panasonic, and 20th Century Fox, the HDR10+ standard is extremely important for Galaxy devices. As some of you probably know already, Samsung phones and TVs don’t support Dolby Vision, a standard similar to HDR10+. Disney+ subscribers using Samsung phone will only get the best viewing experience possible if HDR10+ support would be available.

For the unaware, HDR10+ offers four times the maximum brightness (4,000 nits) that the previous standard (HDR10) delivers. Besides that, HDR10+ uses dynamic metadata, thus allowing it to change for each frame of a video. Basically, each frame is treated to its own set of colors and brightness for a more realistic-looking image.

Disney+ is the first streaming service that plans to add HDR10+ support in 2025, but it’s definitely not the first that offers this benefit. Amazon’s Prime Video features HDR10+ support since 2017, followed by Apple TV+ in 2023. Hulu, Paramount+, and YouTube also support HDR10+, but one of the biggest streaming services, Netflix, does not.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung is a big supporter of HDR10+, so just about every flagship released by the company since 2019 supports this format. The Galaxy S10 range was the first to support HDR10+, but it’s now available on a much wider range of devices.
Cosmin Vasile
