Apple TV+ is free for everyone to view on these two days
While we didn't expect Apple to make this announcement until next weekend, the tech giant announced today that Apple TV+ will be free for everyone to stream on Saturday, January 4th, and Sunday, January 5th. On X (formerly Twitter), Apple wrote, "This weekend, see for yourself. Stream for free Jan 4-5." On the tweet Apple embedded clips from shows such as Presumed Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a prosecutor who becomes a suspect in a murder.
Other Apple TV+ content included in the tweet include Wolfs starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. The action-comedy film about a pair of "fixers" had a limited theatrical run last September and now can be viewed on Apple TV+. The long awaited second season of Severance is also teased. Starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and Patricia Arquette, the psychological thriller is about a procedure that allows employees of a mystery company to separate their work and personal lives.
This weekend, see for yourself.— Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 30, 2024
Stream for free Jan 4-5. pic.twitter.com/8p6PCUYpms
You might want to take advantage of the two free days of streaming to watch some of the platform's more well-known titles include Ted Lasso (starring Jason Sudeikis), The Morning Show (with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon), and Shrinking (starring Jason Segal, Harrison Ford, and Wendie Malick. This is a comedy about a recently widowed therapist who tells clients exactly what he thinks in a bid to help them.
Just this past Saturday, we told you that Apple had been dropping hints about the upcoming two days of free Apple TV+ by releasing promos with the "See for yourself" tagline. This is the first time that Apple is opening up the Apple TV+ app for a full weekend of free streaming. At the same time, Apple is promoting the seven-day free trial it is offering new Apple TV+ subscribers as well as the longer trials given as a reward to those purchasing certain new Apple devices.
A one month subscription to Apple TV+ costs $9.99 after the aforementioned one week free trial. The subscription can be shared with as many as five family members. Apple is hoping that the two free days of Apple TV+ gets non-subscribers hooked on some of the platform's content leading them to subscribe to the service.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: