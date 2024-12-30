Apple TV+ is free for everyone to view on these two days

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Four original series are promoted on the Apple TV+ web site just before Apple open the app up for two days of free streaming.
While we didn't expect Apple to make this announcement until next weekend, the tech giant announced today that Apple TV+ will be free for everyone to stream on Saturday, January 4th, and Sunday, January 5th. On X (formerly Twitter), Apple wrote, "This weekend, see for yourself. Stream for free Jan 4-5." On the tweet Apple embedded clips from shows such as Presumed Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a prosecutor who becomes a suspect in a murder.

Other Apple TV+ content included in the tweet include Wolfs starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. The action-comedy film about a pair of "fixers" had a limited theatrical run last September and now can be viewed on Apple TV+. The long awaited second season of Severance is also teased. Starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and Patricia Arquette, the psychological thriller is about a procedure that allows employees of a mystery company to separate their work and personal lives.


You might want to take advantage of the two free days of streaming to watch some of the platform's more well-known titles include Ted Lasso (starring Jason Sudeikis), The Morning Show (with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon), and Shrinking (starring Jason Segal, Harrison Ford, and Wendie Malick. This is a comedy about a recently widowed therapist who tells clients exactly what he thinks in a bid to help them.

Just this past Saturday, we told you that Apple had been dropping hints about the upcoming two days of free Apple TV+ by releasing promos with the "See for yourself" tagline. This is the first time that Apple is opening up the Apple TV+ app for a full weekend of free streaming. At the same time, Apple is promoting the seven-day free trial it is offering new Apple TV+ subscribers as well as the longer trials given as a reward to those purchasing certain new Apple devices.

A one month subscription to Apple TV+ costs $9.99 after the aforementioned one week free trial. The subscription can be shared with as many as five family members. Apple is hoping that the two free days of Apple TV+ gets non-subscribers hooked on some of the platform's content leading them to subscribe to the service.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

