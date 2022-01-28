Discover deals on games, movies, books, and more on the Google Play Store with Offers

Discover deals on games, movies, books, and more on the Google Play Store with Offers0
- Sales on games and in-game items: limited-time deals where you can get magic orbs, tokens, and more premium items for games.
- Rewards and bundled offers: rewards like free deliveries, rides, and other bonuses.
- Discounts on movies and books: recent discounts on movies and books to rent or purchase.
- Try something new: apps that offer 30-day free trials or have extended trials at no cost
Google has begun rolling out the new Offers tab to the Google Play Store app, and over the coming weeks, it will be available to more people in the US, India, and Indonesia. The Offers tab will become available in other countries as well later in 2022.