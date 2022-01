Discover deals on games, movies, books, and more on the Google Play Store with Offers

Sales on games and in-game items: limited-time deals where you can get magic orbs, tokens, and more premium items for games.

Rewards and bundled offers: rewards like free deliveries, rides, and other bonuses.

Discounts on movies and books: recent discounts on movies and books to rent or purchase.

Try something new: apps that offer 30-day free trials or have extended trials at no cost

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Google is adding a new tab in the Google Play Store app. The new tab is called "Offers" and will 'help you discover deals in games and apps across [categories like] travel, shopping, media & entertainment, fitness, and more.' Offers will also include an "Offers for apps you might like" section, which, according to Google , will help you find relevant deals more easily.Google said it will also collaborate with app developers to update the Offers tab with new deals every day. Here are some types of deals that users may find in the new Offers tab:Google has begun rolling out the new Offers tab to the Google Play Store app, and over the coming weeks, it will be available to more people in the US, India, and Indonesia. The Offers tab will become available in other countries as well later in 2022.