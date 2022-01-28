Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Apps Google

Discover deals on games, movies, books, and more on the Google Play Store with Offers

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Discover deals on games, movies, books, and more on the Google Play Store with Offers
Google is adding a new tab in the Google Play Store app. The new tab is called "Offers" and will 'help you discover deals in games and apps across [categories like] travel, shopping, media & entertainment, fitness, and more.' Offers will also include an "Offers for apps you might like" section, which, according to Google, will help you find relevant deals more easily.

Google said it will also collaborate with app developers to update the Offers tab with new deals every day. Here are some types of deals that users may find in the new Offers tab:
  • Sales on games and in-game items: limited-time deals where you can get magic orbs, tokens, and more premium items for games.
  • Rewards and bundled offers: rewards like free deliveries, rides, and other bonuses.
  • Discounts on movies and books: recent discounts on movies and books to rent or purchase.
  • Try something new: apps that offer 30-day free trials or have extended trials at no cost

Google has begun rolling out the new Offers tab to the Google Play Store app, and over the coming weeks, it will be available to more people in the US, India, and Indonesia. The Offers tab will become available in other countries as well later in 2022.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

iOS 15.4 developer beta explored: Here's everything new
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
iOS 15.4 developer beta explored: Here's everything new
Dark Herring malware targeted over 105M android users in a app subscription fraud globally
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Dark Herring malware targeted over 105M android users in a app subscription fraud globally
Google leaks the Pixel 6a with a coloring book you can draw in online, too
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Google leaks the Pixel 6a with a coloring book you can draw in online, too
Poll: Foldable phones - hot or not?
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Poll: Foldable phones - hot or not?
Apple reports a record-high 165 million paid subscriber additions across its services
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple reports a record-high 165 million paid subscriber additions across its services
Samsung plans to sell more 5G handsets this year
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung plans to sell more 5G handsets this year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless