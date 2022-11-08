Devialet’s first portable speaker packs a powerful punch at an insane price
1
Devialet is a french-based company, aiming to deliver high-end and designer-grade audio systems, compacted into single units. While the overall statement may disinterest some audio geeks, their patented technology is more than impressive.
Previous speakers from Devialet were promising, but also hefty. Their latest one - the Mania, is the first they’ve designed with portability in mind while aiming to preserve the quality and craftsmanship the company is known for.
The Mania is a high-fidelity portable smart speaker, which promises to deliver a clear and rich surround-sound-esque audio experience, through 360° stereo technology, which adapts in real-time to its environment.
The Mania can connect to your music library via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. It comes with an app for your phone, which allows for fine-tuning, although integral features like play/pause or skip track are available as physical buttons as well. Oh, and it also works with Amazon Alexa too, which is a nice bonus.
You will be able to enjoy the Mania at your pool party for up to 10 hours. Considering that the device can reach 95 dB of loudness in the range of a meter - which is about as loud as a movie theater - the battery life is impressive for sure.
Now, all of that truly does sound great and the Devialet Mania sounds like a no-brainer. So what’s the catch? Well, the elephant in the room is the price tag, which is set at $790. And you may want to add an extra $80 for a wireless charging dock for a complete package.
The obvious question is: is it worth it? Well, providing an answer is no easy task, as that highly depends on your lifestyle. If you are looking for a powerful and durable portable speaker, which also looks like a designer’s masterstroke, the Mania is for you.
Regardless if we can say with certainty if the price tag is worth it, Devialet is known for making high-quality products that truly impress with their soundscape. If you decide to dive in and upgrade your pool party setup, the Mania is already available for purchase.
Previous speakers from Devialet were promising, but also hefty. Their latest one - the Mania, is the first they’ve designed with portability in mind while aiming to preserve the quality and craftsmanship the company is known for.
The size of 9 x 7.5 x 5.4 inches (176 x 193 x 139 mm), results in a speaker still larger than Apple’s HomePod, but the Mania manages to be lighter than one in terms of weight with its 5.5 lbs (2,3 kg). It also has a nifty handle, which allows for a better grip.
The Mania is a high-fidelity portable smart speaker, which promises to deliver a clear and rich surround-sound-esque audio experience, through 360° stereo technology, which adapts in real-time to its environment.
The Devialet Mania comes in light gray, deep black, and a gold variant, which costs an extra $200.
The Mania can connect to your music library via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. It comes with an app for your phone, which allows for fine-tuning, although integral features like play/pause or skip track are available as physical buttons as well. Oh, and it also works with Amazon Alexa too, which is a nice bonus.
Given its portable nature, it’s nice to see that the speaker is rated at IPX4, allowing for minor splashes, but no dunking in the pool to see what might happen (especially given the price tag, but more on that later).
You will be able to enjoy the Mania at your pool party for up to 10 hours. Considering that the device can reach 95 dB of loudness in the range of a meter - which is about as loud as a movie theater - the battery life is impressive for sure.
An IPX4 is impressive for a full sound system that’s about the size of a bowling ball.
Now, all of that truly does sound great and the Devialet Mania sounds like a no-brainer. So what’s the catch? Well, the elephant in the room is the price tag, which is set at $790. And you may want to add an extra $80 for a wireless charging dock for a complete package.
The obvious question is: is it worth it? Well, providing an answer is no easy task, as that highly depends on your lifestyle. If you are looking for a powerful and durable portable speaker, which also looks like a designer’s masterstroke, the Mania is for you.
Regardless if we can say with certainty if the price tag is worth it, Devialet is known for making high-quality products that truly impress with their soundscape. If you decide to dive in and upgrade your pool party setup, the Mania is already available for purchase.
Things that are NOT allowed: