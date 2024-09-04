Design platform Canva reported huge price hike sparks online backlash



Canva Teams is a subscription created for businesses with multiple users. Subscribers to this plan were notified via email about the upcoming changes in the pricing. And, as would be understandable, that created a backlash online. There were complaints from users like Jenna Harding on Threads urging the company to justify the price increase.



In the U.S., there are also similar hikes. X user Will Sanders shared a portion of the Canva email he received. The quote detailed how his $120-per-year subscription will ultimately rise to $500 per year. He would get a discount though - 40% off for the first year. But that still amounts to $300 per year, more than double the initial price he used to pay.









I personally have no problem with price increases to reflect the addition of a wide variety of new features. However, this price increase seems a bit too big, and it definitely makes me raise my eyebrows.

