Possible iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus delay linked to upgraded camera

At the beginning of this year, Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu said that the 48MP camera found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be found on the back of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus . The 2023 iPhone 15 series will probably be introduced and released in September assuming that there are no delays. However, a new report written by Pu says that an issue with a component needed to place the 48MP camera on the lower-priced iPhone 15 models could lead to such a delay.





Viewed by 9to5Mac , Pu's May newsletter for Haitong International Securities clients once again says that the 48MP camera on the back of the iPhone 14 Pro models will be used for the non-Pro iPhone 15 phones. But he also notes that there could be a problem with Apple getting timely deliveries of the stacked CIS (CMOS Image Sensor) for the 48MP cameras to be used on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. For now, Pu writes that he will "continue to monitor the risks of producion [sic] schedule."





Still, at this stage, the analyst says that he still expects Apple to raise the curtain on all four new iPhone 15 handsets on time this September. The report also says that the iPhone 15 Pro line will sport titanium bodies, seconds earlier reports that Apple has put the kibosh on the solid-state haptic volume buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro models, and says that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will indeed sport a periscope lens.









Pu also writes that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be powered by the 3nm A17 Bionic SoC while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be equipped with the 4nm A16 Bionic application processor currently used on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The analyst says to expect all iPhone 15 units to include a USB-C charging port instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning port. Pu writes that the non-Pro iPhone 15 models will be available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage while the iPhone 15 Pro handsets will have a 1TB option.







Almost every year there is a rumor threatening a delay for the upcoming iPhone models, but usually, things work out and the product is introduced and shipped on time. Delays for individual models have occurred. Last year the iPhone 14 series was released on September 16th except for the iPhone 14 Plus which was held back until October 7th. The delay was blamed on Apple's inability to source enough displays for the phone.





In 2017, Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 series and the iPhone X on September 12th. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were released 10 days later and the iPhone X wasn't released until November 3rd of that year. This delay was blamed on a supplier's inability to ship enough components on time for the TrueDepth Camera, used to produce the 3D imaging for Face ID.

