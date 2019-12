Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a huge $600 discount on eBay

The Galaxy Note 9 is one year old, but many prefer it over the newer Note 10 due to the price. Samsung's last year's flagship can be had for as low as $550 when paid outright, but you can probably score a better deal at one of the US carriers.While it's clear that the Note 9 is no longer that $1,000+ smartphone from last year, it's amazing how low its price dropped after just one year. Microsoft is selling the Galaxy Note 9 for just $550, so you'll be saving $450 if you go for the deal.Even better, the 512GB model is getting a much bigger $600 discount, so you'll be able to buy one for just $650. Although both phones are sold by Microsoft, you can only get these deals on eBay, but that shouldn't matter as long as you're getting such a great price on the Note 9 The Galaxy Note 9 sold Microsoft comes unlocked, so you can use it with any carrier in the United States. As a matter of fact, this is the only country where Microsoft is shipping the phone, so if you're not living in the US, you don't qualify for the deal.