Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a huge $600 discount on eBay
Even better, the 512GB model is getting a much bigger $600 discount, so you'll be able to buy one for just $650. Although both phones are sold by Microsoft, you can only get these deals on eBay, but that shouldn't matter as long as you're getting such a great price on the Note 9.
The Galaxy Note 9 sold Microsoft comes unlocked, so you can use it with any carrier in the United States. As a matter of fact, this is the only country where Microsoft is shipping the phone, so if you're not living in the US, you don't qualify for the deal.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):