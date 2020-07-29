LG Android Deals

Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 29, 2020, 2:16 AM
Save $100 on the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ on Amazon
LG's 2019 flagship, the G8 ThinQ, had its price permanently dropped to $500, at least on Amazon. A top-tier phone at that price is always a great deal, but if you can find it even cheaper, it makes it even better.

Amazon has decided that paying $500 for an LG G8 ThinQ is still too much, so it's now offering $100 discounts to whoever purchases the phone. The phones come unlocked and work on all major carriers in the US regardless of whether they're using GSM or CDMA networks. Basically, the phone will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon.

The only catch is that this is Amazon's version of LG G8 ThinQ, so it comes with a selection of Amazon apps pre-installed, including Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Audible, and Amazon Alexa.

Apart from that, there's absolutely no downside to owning an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ. The phone can be updated to Android 10 and is likely to receive one more major update early next year. We advise everyone to check out our LG G8 ThinQ review for more details about the flagship.

Check out the LG G8 ThinQ deal here

Related phones

G8 ThinQ
LG G8 ThinQ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$400 LG G8 ThinQ on
$289 LG G8 ThinQ on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

