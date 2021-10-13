Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 for less than $200 via Amazon

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 for less than $200 via Amazon0
The cheapest one lacks LTE support and packs only 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, but it’s more than decent for the price. Amazon has been running a lot of promotions on the Galaxy Tab A7, which brought its price below $200.
The Wi-Fi only version of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a large 10.4-inch display with 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. Also, the tablet has an 8-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel selfie snapper and a large 7,040 mAh battery.
Although the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 ships with Android 10, the tablet can be upgraded to Android 11, and it’s possible that Samsung might also deliver the Android 12 update sometime next year.