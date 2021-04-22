Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

The expensive JBL Link View smart display gets a huge 70% discount

Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 22, 2021, 1:34 PM
The expensive JBL Link View smart display gets a huge 70% discount
The JBL Link View is one of the expensive smart displays available on the market. This piece of technology sells for around $300, a lot more than other similar products like Google's Nest Hub Max ($230) or Lenovo's Smart Display 8 ($200).

Some might argue that JBL's smart display looks better and sound quality might be higher than what the competition has to offer, but most will probably find the price a bit too steep for their budget. If that's you, then you have great news for you.

JBL now offers a huge 70% discount on its Link View smart display, which means you customers can purchase one for just $100. This only comes in black color, but all customers should get free shipping in the US.

The JBL Link View sports an 8-inch high-definition touch screen, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smart display comes with Google Assistant support and promises to offer full rich and crystal clear highs.

As an added benefit, the JBL Link View is splash-proof (IPX4), but that doesn't mean it can be submerged in water. Finally, the smart display features Chromecast built-in, so you'll be able to stream music, radio, or podcasts from your smartphone directly to your speakers.

