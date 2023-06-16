Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

iPhones tend to hold their value better than Android phones and are also supported for longer by Apple but nothing lasts forever. Apple announced the new version of the iPhone operating system - iOS 17 - earlier this month during WWDC 2023 but iPhone X and iPhone 8 users won't be able to download it.

Not only does that mean that the owners of these models won't get to try out new features like the StandBy mode and better autocorrect, but it also signals that perhaps it's time to part ways with them. That's because the phones could lose a huge chunk of their remaining value in the days leading up to the release of iOS 17, per a new report by price comparison website SellCell.

Last year, after Apple made it clear that the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 series wouldn't get iOS 16, they lost approximately 42.8 of their worth between when the iOS 16 beta was announced on June 6 and the public release on September 12.

The more interesting takeaway is that, on average, the phones had lost 7.8 percent of their remaining value by June 13 but regained some of it by June 20. The rate of depreciation accelerated as the date of general release drew closer, reaching 30.3 percent on 29 August and increasing to 42.8 percent on September 12.

The same will probably happen with the iPhone X and iPhone 8. If they follow the same pattern as the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7, they might recoup some of the lost value during the last eleven days of June but their value will decline rapidly thereafter.

SellCell suggests selling your phone around that time if you want to get the best possible price.

Although phones don't become unusable after they stop getting OS version updates and continue to get security updates for some time after, this survey shows that their appeal diminishes significantly after OS support is dropped.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone X were released in 2017, meaning they got updates for six years, which is pretty impressive and more than what Android phones get. So no tears will probably be shed over the end of software support.

