Meet Daisy: A carrier-created AI chatbot that wastes scammers’ time with fun conversations

How Daisy works





O2’s initiative against scams

A tool in the fight against fraud

Recommended Stories





Daisy isn’t just a tool—it’s a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant and proactive in the fight against phone scams. If you suspect fraudulent activity, don’t engage; report it to 7726 and let tools like Daisy handle the rest.





Tips for avoiding phone scams





While tools like Daisy can help combat fraud, it’s essential to take steps to protect yourself from phone scams. Here are some helpful tips that are worth remembering:



Don’t trust caller ID: Scammers can spoof phone numbers to make it look like they’re calling from a legitimate source, such as a bank or government agency. Always verify the number independently if you’re suspicious.

Scammers can spoof phone numbers to make it look like they’re calling from a legitimate source, such as a bank or government agency. Always verify the number independently if you’re suspicious. Avoid sharing personal information: Never give out sensitive information like your bank details, passwords, or social security number over the phone unless you’ve initiated the call and are certain of the recipient’s identity.

Never give out sensitive information like your bank details, passwords, or social security number over the phone unless you’ve initiated the call and are certain of the recipient’s identity. Beware of urgent requests: Scammers often pressure you into acting quickly, claiming issues like unpaid bills or legal threats. Take your time to verify the information before responding.

Scammers often pressure you into acting quickly, claiming issues like unpaid bills or legal threats. Take your time to verify the information before responding. Hang up on suspicious calls: If something feels off, it’s okay to hang up. Legitimate organizations won’t mind if you call them back through their official customer service number.

If something feels off, it’s okay to hang up. Legitimate organizations won’t mind if you call them back through their official customer service number. Enable call blocking features: Use your phone’s built-in call blocking tools or download apps designed to filter out spam and scam calls.

Use your phone’s built-in call blocking tools or download apps designed to filter out spam and scam calls. Report scams: Text suspected scam numbers to the relevant services in your region. Reporting helps carriers take action against fraudsters.

Text suspected scam numbers to the relevant services in your region. Reporting helps carriers take action against fraudsters. Stay informed: Educate yourself and others about common phone scam tactics. Scammers often change their approaches, so staying updated by joining forums and anti-scam groups is key to avoiding traps.