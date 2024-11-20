Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Meet Daisy: A carrier-created AI chatbot that wastes scammers’ time with fun conversations

UK mobile carrier O2 has unveiled Daisy, an AI-powered chatbot designed to waste the time of phone scammers by engaging them in lengthy, unproductive conversations. Daisy acts as a virtual “Granny,” mimicking the behavior of a slow-speaking, technology-challenged elderly woman, keeping fraudsters occupied and unable to target real victims.

How Daisy works


Daisy is an evolution of the idea popularized by Lenny, a voice chatbot featuring a series of pre-recorded responses from a fictitious elderly man. While Lenny’s static clips have proven effective, sometimes keeping scammers on the line for over an hour, Daisy takes the concept a step further. Powered by advanced AI, Daisy can respond in real time, offering a more dynamic and convincing interaction to stall fraudsters.

When scammers call, Daisy engages them in a polite yet meandering conversation, responding in a way that mimics the speech patterns and technical struggles of an elderly person. This approach frustrates scammers, consuming their time and preventing them from targeting other potential victims.

O2’s initiative against scams


O2 encourages its customers to report suspected scam calls or messages by texting the number to 7726 (SPAM), a free service for verifying and flagging fraudulent activity. Once verified, these numbers are added to Daisy’s list of targets.

The carrier emphasizes that while Daisy highlights how you’re not always speaking to who you think, customers should leave “scambaiting” to AI tools like Daisy and focus on protecting themselves. O2 urges users to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity rather than attempting to engage scammers themselves.

A tool in the fight against fraud


The introduction of Daisy reflects growing efforts by companies to combat the surge in scam calls. By keeping scammers tied up in fruitless conversations, tools like Daisy and Lenny not only reduce the risk of potential victims falling prey but also discourage fraudsters from persisting.

O2’s approach is not just innovative but a clever way to turn the tables on scammers while highlighting the importance of reporting fraudulent activity. You can watch Daisy in action in the video linked below, showcasing how this virtual Granny turns the frustration back on the fraudsters.

Daisy isn’t just a tool—it’s a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant and proactive in the fight against phone scams. If you suspect fraudulent activity, don’t engage; report it to 7726 and let tools like Daisy handle the rest.

Tips for avoiding phone scams


While tools like Daisy can help combat fraud, it’s essential to take steps to protect yourself from phone scams. Here are some helpful tips that are worth remembering:

  • Don’t trust caller ID: Scammers can spoof phone numbers to make it look like they’re calling from a legitimate source, such as a bank or government agency. Always verify the number independently if you’re suspicious.
  • Avoid sharing personal information: Never give out sensitive information like your bank details, passwords, or social security number over the phone unless you’ve initiated the call and are certain of the recipient’s identity.
  • Beware of urgent requests: Scammers often pressure you into acting quickly, claiming issues like unpaid bills or legal threats. Take your time to verify the information before responding.
  • Hang up on suspicious calls: If something feels off, it’s okay to hang up. Legitimate organizations won’t mind if you call them back through their official customer service number.
  • Enable call blocking features: Use your phone’s built-in call blocking tools or download apps designed to filter out spam and scam calls.
  • Report scams: Text suspected scam numbers to the relevant services in your region. Reporting helps carriers take action against fraudsters.
  • Stay informed: Educate yourself and others about common phone scam tactics. Scammers often change their approaches, so staying updated by joining forums and anti-scam groups is key to avoiding traps.
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

