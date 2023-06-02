Video shows the custom lock screen clocks coming to Android 14

Some Android users looking for something exciting in Android 14 to look forward to are eagerly anticipating the new custom lock screen clocks that will be available for the platform. A tweet from Android researcher and tech journalist Mishaal Rahman reveals the possible clock options that will be available possibly as soon as this month's Android 14 Beta 3 release. The next Android 14 Beta should have platform stability which means all app-facing behaviors and APIs are final.









In Android 14 Beta 2, we only have access to a single lock screen clock design. But as Google announced at I/O, more clock options will be coming soon. You can see what they look like in this video: https://t.co/irZXpd7Lof — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 2, 2023

While platform stability doesn't mean that the next Android 14 Beta release won't have bugs, it does mean that the focus is on polishing up the next Android build. Keep in mind that if you do decide to join the Android 14 Beta program with the next release, you will have to stick with the program until the stable and final version of Android 14 is released in August. Otherwise, you will have to perform a factory reset if you try to make (as you might do at the local bank) an early withdrawal. Make sure you back up all of your data before joining any Beta program.

The customized lock screen clocks can be set to show the time in different colors and the size of the clock can be changed between Dynamic (where the clock size changes based on the lock screen content) and Small. Rahman also notes that new APIs will be available in Android 14 that will allow apps to display the health of the battery in your Android phone. These APIs can be used by apps with the necessary BATTERY_STATS permission.





The data that will be available to Android users include the date that the battery was manufactured, the date the battery was first used, cycle count, the health of the battery, and more. Rahman first saw the feature in an Android 13 QPR Beta, but it has not surfaced in the Android 14 beta releases.



