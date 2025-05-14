Cricket Wireless just made it easier to call over 200 countries with no apps or wi-fi needed
Expanded international calling now covers both mobile and landline numbers, even in low-internet regions
Cricket Wireless is making it easier for customers to stay in touch with friends and family around the world. The company just announced a major upgrade to its International Long Distance (ILD) calling service, expanding coverage from 45 countries to over 200 countries and territories.
This update gives customers two new add-on options to choose from. For $15 a month, you can get unlimited calls to landlines and mobile phones in 31 selected countries. If you don’t need unlimited calling, there’s also a $10 ILD plan that includes a set number of minutes for calls to 180 other locations. Both plans are available as add-ons to your existing Cricket service.
Instead of using the internet to make calls, Cricket’s ILD service connects through the mobile network. That makes a big difference in countries where internet access is limited or unreliable. Whether you’re calling a remote village or a big city, your call is more likely to go through without buffering or dropped connections.
Cricket says this change is about helping people feel closer to home, no matter where they are. In places where staying connected can be a challenge, having a simple and reliable way to make a voice call can go a long way. And for people who aren’t into using messaging apps or don’t have strong data service, this gives them a solid alternative.
In a time when most global communication depends on apps and internet, it is nice to see more MVNOs like Cricket betting that the good old-fashioned phone call still matters, thus helping their customers keep in touch with family and friends.
One of the biggest perks of this update is that you don’t have to choose between calling a mobile phone or a landline. The new plans cover both, so you can just dial the number and connect without worrying about restrictions. It also means you don’t have to rely on Wi-Fi or apps that may not always work smoothly.
International Calling add-on options. | Image credit — Cricket Wireless
By expanding to over 200 destinations, Cricket is now offering one of the most wide-reaching international calling features in the wireless industry. It’s a useful step forward for prepaid customers who want more value and better tools to stay connected with their loved ones abroad.
