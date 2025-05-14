Cricket Wireless just made it easier to call over 200 countries with no apps or wi-fi needed

Instead of using the internet to make calls, Cricket’s ILD service connects through the mobile network. That makes a big difference in countries where internet access is limited or unreliable. Whether you’re calling a remote village or a big city, your call is more likely to go through without buffering or dropped connections.Cricket says this change is about helping people feel closer to home, no matter where they are. In places where staying connected can be a challenge, having a simple and reliable way to make a voice call can go a long way. And for people who aren’t into using messaging apps or don’t have strong data service, this gives them a solid alternative.By expanding to over 200 destinations, Cricket is now offering one of the most wide-reaching international calling features in the wireless industry. It’s a useful step forward for prepaid customers who want more value and better tools to stay connected with their loved ones abroad.In a time when most global communication depends on apps and internet, it is nice to see more MVNOs like Cricket betting that the good old-fashioned phone call still matters, thus helping their customers keep in touch with family and friends.